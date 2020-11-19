Passport Parking Now Available in New Google Pay App

"We designed Google Pay to help consumers and merchants engage and transact more conveniently and securely," said Josh Woodward, Director, Google Pay. "The Google Pay platform creates opportunities for merchants to deepen customer engagement in creative ways with easy payments, offers, rewards, and customized, dynamic content."

For cities seeking a seamless way to reach more parkers and expand the adoption of cashless payments, the new Google Pay application is an excellent solution. "We've been looking for ways to improve the adoption of mobile pay parking in Boston while keeping residents safe," said Greg Rooney, Commissioner of Transportation, Boston. "Passport's integration within the Google Pay app is an exciting step forward in reaching this goal."

This is just one of many payment options Passport is bringing to cities. "We believe paying for parking digitally should be as simple and accessible as possible," says Khrisitan Gutierrez, Chief Revenue Officer for Passport. "Making Passport Parking available within Google Pay is a natural extension of our application, and is part of our mission to create seamless parking experiences for our clients through the Passport Operating System.

To learn more about how Passport supports cities' mobility infrastructure, visit: passportinc.com .

About Passport

Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by more than 1,200 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

