Passport partners with iAccess Life, bringing accessible parking to communities nationwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, a transportation software company that is reinventing how cities manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks, is announcing its partnership today with iAccess Life, a lifestyle mobile app designed to meet the needs of the mobility impaired. "Access to parking is one of the biggest obstacles to independent living for 30 million Americans with disabilities that affect mobility," explains Helen Sullivan, Director of the Accessible Parking Coalition. "Cities that find solutions to address this issue will make a big difference to a significant percentage of their population."

Based in Atlanta, iAccess Life is a mobile app that lets users with disabilities rate, review and research the places they go regularly to easily ensure that the space is accessible and can accommodate their needs. The company provides a platform that aims to assist in shining a light on accessibility flaws, including parking.

"I have personally had issues with out of order sidewalks and lack of curb cuts to access parking meters. The integration with Passport will provide convenient parking options through the iAccess Life app," says Brandon Winfield, CEO/Co-Founder, iAccess Life. "We look forward to providing our users the best experience possible and are excited to see Passport being proactive."

This strategic partnership, in which iAccess Life will integrate with the Passport Operating System to enable its users to pay for parking directly through their app, will reach more parkers and provide people with disabilities easier access to pay for parking. It also brings municipalities and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) community closer together in solving the challenges that they face on the street.

Passport's Chief Revenue Officer, Khristian Gutierrez says this partnership is furthering Passport's mission of creating more livable and equitable communities through technology. "The Passport Operating system enables businesses to think differently about solving problems for their customers by leaning on our integrated technology expertise to reach a new user segment—in this case, parking," he explains. "We're excited to partner with iAccess Life to expand parking accessibility for our client cities nationwide in a very real and meaningful way.

