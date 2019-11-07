Passport ranks #214 on the Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500™

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Passport announced it ranked No. 214 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for 2019. Now in its 25th year, this award provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America. Passport is recognized for its 510% increase in revenue over the past three years and is the top-ranking Charlotte-based company on the list.

"Our rapid growth over the past three years can be attributed to two major sources – our clients who share our vision for the future of city mobility and our talented team members who work tirelessly toward our goals," said Bob Youakim, Passport CEO. "We are honored by this recognition which further reinforces our commitment to help organizations achieve their goals. We are excited to continue our mission in providing technology solutions to nearly 1,000 cities, universities and private operators."

2019 has been a remarkable year for Passport, filled with a number of notable achievements: the acquisition of Complus Data Innovations , recognition as one of Charlotte's Top Workplaces, and the hiring of more than 100 new employees.

Passport has also continued to innovate and develop solutions for the mobility industry's great challenges. The introduction of new modes of transportation and the increase in digital payments is creating a major shift where consumers have more choice than ever before and cities have more complex environments to manage. Passport is focused on helping clients keep up with the pace of innovation by providing a digital platform to coordinate their operations, in addition to its products for parking, enforcement, digital permits, transit, tolling and micro-mobility.

"Technology is revolutionizing the way we live and Deloitte's Fast 500 list includes companies who are making world-changing products and solutions across industries," said Youakim. "Passport is honored to be among the innovative companies leading these monumental changes and relishes the opportunity to make its mark on the future of mobility."

