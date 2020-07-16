Passport Reports Growth Throughout Q2, Reaching 1,265 Cities Served and over $1.9B in Mobility Payments Processed

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, a transportation software company that is reinventing how cities are managing vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks, announced multiple new partnerships in major cities across the United States. With the additions of Kansas City, Missouri; Panama City Beach, Florida; Norristown, Pennsylvania; and Newburgh, New York, Passport now has a total of 1,265 clients using its software to bring tech-enabled innovation to streets and sidewalks—changing the dynamics of traditional city parking by digitizing operations and integrating a system that offers more mobile payment optionality. The company also reported that more than $1.9 billion in mobility payments have been processed through Passport's platform to date.

"Our case studies in different cities and towns across the United States speak to the success municipalities have had with Passport's innovative parking solution," says Khristian Gutierrez, Passport's Chief Revenue Officer. "Each new partnership gives us an exciting opportunity to support cities in their efforts to enhance their parking and mobility experience."

Kansas City, Missouri is among Passport's recent string of new clients. The mobile pay for parking app, ParkSmartKC, now services over 1,500 metered parking spaces throughout the city. Other cities with similar systems to Kansas City have reported an 86% increase in mobile parking transactions and a 19% increase in overall revenue after just one year of partnership with Passport.

Another recent addition to the Passport network is Panama City Beach, Florida, which is a city known for its high tourism volume. Other cities that witness a lot of tourism, and are partnered with Passport, have reported three times higher app utilization for parking payments within three months of implementation as compared to its previous provider due to an improved user experience.

Norristown, Pennsylvania, an existing digital enforcement client with Passport, recently expanded its system to include Passport's mobile pay parking solution. Another city that fuels its parking network with both Passport's enforcement and parking solutions witnessed a 270% increase in mobile parking transactions and a 20% decrease in citations (which the city attributes to an increase in parking compliance) after launching the partnership in their city.

"It's been even more rewarding watching our network of customers across the country come together with ideas and best practices as they each navigate the pandemic," says Khristian. "Many of our customers' operations have been put front and center in the response. The most important thing we can do is provide seamless software tools for them to make informed decisions and implement the most robust set of user interfaces to make parking an afterthought in these communities."

In addition to announcing new partnerships in Q2, Passport was recognized as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020, which honors the businesses making profound impacts on today's fast-changing world. To learn more about how Passport supports cities' mobility infrastructure, visit the company website .

About Passport

Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, London, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

