Passport Shipping and Extensiv Partner to Offer Global Shipping Solutions to 3PLs

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport Shipping, a leading provider of international shipping solutions, and Extensiv (formerly 3PL Central), a leading provider of warehouse, order, and inventory management software to the third-party logistics (3PL) industry, today announced a partnership to offer a comprehensive suite of global shipping solutions to 3PLs and their customers. With cross-border sales making up 22% of all e-commerce sales, companies need better global shipping solutions to support the increasing demand. This new partnership gives Extensiv customers more options to ship globally than ever before.

"We are excited to partner with Extensiv to offer our global shipping solutions to their customers," said David Field, Head of Strategic Accounts. "Extensiv is a leading provider of technology and services to the 3PL industry, and we believe this partnership will be a win-win for both of our companies. We look forward to working with Extensiv to help their customers reach their global potential."

"We are thrilled to bring Passport Shipping into the fold as a carrier option within our integrated Small Parcel Suite," said Richard Kang, Vice President of Business Development & Partnerships of Extensiv. "Passport's cross-border solutions are a valuable addition to our portfolio, enabling our 3PL clients and their customers to deliver products to a growing international market. This partnership will help us better serve our customers and expand their geographic reach."

How Passport Shipping and Extensiv Align to Support the 3PL Community
For brands that want to service international markets, finding a seamless way to expand beyond US borders can prove challenging. With Passport's shipping solutions, brands and the 3PLs that support them can easily calculate duties and taxes associated with global parcel shipments. Integrating Passport Shipping's shipping options into the Extensiv Small Parcel Suite gives 3PLs access to these global shipping options, making the partnership a natural fit.

Both companies are committed to providing exceptional service to the 3PL community. Passport Shipping offers a wide range of global shipping solutions, while Extensiv provides 3PLs with modern cloud-based WMS, OMS, and inventory management software to help them manage operations more efficiently and scale for growth. Together, Passport Shipping and Extensiv can help 3PLs reach their full potential.

Passport Shipping and Extensiv plan to enable the carrier option in time for peak shipping season in Q4. To learn more, reach out to Passport here.

About Passport Shipping
Passport is the modern international shipping carrier for e-commerce.

With best-in-class parcel logistics, an in-house team of shipping and compliance experts, and a user-friendly software platform, Passport is the shipping carrier that growth-focused brands trust to expand their business internationally. To contact Passport, you can reach out here.

About Extensiv
Extensiv, formerly 3PL Central, is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. We partner with warehouse professionals and entrepreneurial brands to transform their fulfillment operations in the radically changing world of commerce and consumer expectations. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse management (WMS), order management (OMS), inventory management (IMS), and integration management software, we enable modern merchants and brands to fulfill demand anywhere with superior flexibility and scale without painful platform migrations as they grow. More than 25,000 logistics professionals and thousands of brands trust Extensiv every day to drive commerce at the pace that modern consumers expect. Learn more at www.extensiv.com

