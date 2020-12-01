Passport Software, Inc. Announces the Launch of New Customizable Accounting Software

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport Software, Inc., Developer of Passport Business Solutions™, Launches New Accounting Software Option - PBS Essentials™, a customizable Accounting Solution for Small Business.

Welcome to accounting software that is affordable and scalable to help growing companies manage changing needs. PBS Essentials is Passport Business Solutions, packaged with an affordable price point for smaller companies.

PBS Essentials is a "choose 3 software modules - build your system" product, offered for a single company /single user with room for expansion.

Modules to choose from include:

Each business is truly unique, so a one-size-fits-all accounting software approach can fall short in many ways. For companies with plans for growth, PBS™ Essentials, enables you to design a system flexible enough to support how you work now, and also adapt with you as your business grows.

Free PBS Software video

Learn more: Passport's PBS Essentials for Small Business

Founded in 1983, Passport Software, Inc. is a leading provider of business accounting and business management software, as well as ACA compliance management software. Our channel of North American and internationally-based partner professionals serves thousands of companies. We see entrepreneurs as the creative force behind small business growth and new job creation. It is our mission to help support these resourceful individuals and their growing companies with innovative software development. Our suite of software products, Passport Business Solutions (PBS), includes applications specifically designed for the manufacturing distribution, and service industries, which cover the whole supply chain as well as the back-office financials.

CONTACT: Robin Forde, Marketing Services Dir, Passport Software, Inc, 800-969-7900 x129, [email protected]

SOURCE Passport Software, Inc