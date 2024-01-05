PassPort Technologies Commences Collaborative Research with Arcturus Therapeutics to Evaluate Transdermal mRNA delivery systems

News provided by

PassPort Technologies, Inc.

05 Jan, 2024, 13:17 ET

Arcturus's mRNA medicines and vaccines and lipid-mediated drug delivery systems in combination with PassPort's innovative transdermal drug delivery system.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PassPort Technologies, Inc. (PPTI), led by President and CEO Tomoyuki Fujisawa in California, USA is pleased to announce the initiation of a collaborative research endeavor with Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT). This research collaboration is focused on evaluating innovative mRNA formulations and transdermal delivery mechanisms for vaccines and therapeutics.

Continue Reading

The research collaboration will leverage ARCT's expertise in mRNA design and proprietary LUNAR® platform technologies, alongside PPTI's groundbreaking PassPort® transdermal drug delivery technology. PPTI will utilize its unique platform technology and extensive knowledge in transdermal biologics and oligonucleotides delivery. ARCT will supply select mRNA and LUNAR® formulations, which PPTI will subsequently adapt to the PassPort® system.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) is a global late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccines company with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR® mRNA Technology (sa-mRNA) and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus developed Kostaive™, the first self-amplifying messenger RNA (sa-mRNA) COVID vaccine in the world to be approved. Arcturus has an ongoing global collaboration for innovative mRNA vaccines with CSL Seqirus, and a joint venture in Japan, ARCALIS, focused on the manufacture of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. Arcturus' pipeline includes RNA therapeutic candidates to potentially treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency and cystic fibrosis, along with its partnered mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and influenza. Arcturus' versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, circular RNA, antisense RNA, self-amplifying RNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus' technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (patents and patent applications issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China, and other countries). For more information, visit www.ArcturusRx.com. In addition, please connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About PassPort Technologies, Inc.

As a cutting-edge biotechnology entity, PPTI is committed to the swift development and patient delivery of exceptional pharmaceuticals through the PassPort system. The company aims to constantly develop technologies that serve not only the pharmaceutical industry but also broader life sciences sectors. PPTI's mission is to advance global health outcomes. Further details can be found at https://passport-tech.com.

About PassPort® Technology

The PassPort® System integrates microporation technology to painlessly form micropores in the skin seamlessly and a patch formulation technology that regulates drug delivery through these micropores. This innovative system now enables transdermal delivery of biologics and oligonucleotides, which were previously limited to injections and infusions.

■For inquiries regarding this matter, please contact:

E-mail: [email protected]
URL: https://passport-tech.com/ 

SOURCE PassPort Technologies, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.