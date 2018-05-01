Passport Technology Awarded Prestigious Gambling Compliance Award

LONDON, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognising excellence in the field of regulatory compliance and responsible gambling.

The Gambling Compliance Global Regulatory Awards recognise individuals and teams, shining the spotlight on their achievements, and celebrating them at a black-tie gala dinner in London.

Passport Technology Team

Passport Technology proudly accepted the prestigious award for Payment Service or Solution Provider after only one year in commercial operation while years in development.

"We made it clear from the very start, we will consult, involve and embrace partners to develop and deliver meaningful and socially conscience solutions and we have remained steadfast in this commitment," states Kurt Sullivan, President, Passport Technology. "Our technology and go-to-market thinking has ushered in new and improved Operator and Patron centric solutions."

Judges at the 2018 Gambling Compliance Global Regulatory Awards commented "Impressive solution which focuses on responsible gambling, donations, managing problem gambling risk, along with faster payments and lower cost transactions."

"We are so fortunate to have forged meaningful partnerships over the years and this recognition is an endorsement of the value of collaborative and thoughtful relationships," states Helen Bowditch, Vice President, Passport Technology.

About Passport Technology Inc.

Passport Technology Inc. is a leading developer of technology-based products and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's international portfolio includes attended payment kiosks, cash access systems, server and web-based analytic technology, agnostic application management systems and interactive content and services.

For more information, please visit passporttechnology.com.

Contact:

Helen Bowditch, Vice President

Passport Technology Inc.

Helen@passporttechnology.com

Related Images

gambling-compliance-global.jpg

Gambling Compliance Global Regulatory Awards

Passport Technology Team

payment-service-or-solution.jpg

Payment Service or Solution Provider

Passport Technology Winner

passport-technology.png

Passport Technology

Payments Smart. Gaming Wise.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/passport-technology-awarded-prestigious-gambling-compliance-award-300639316.html

SOURCE Passport Technology Inc.

Related Links

http://passporttechnology.com

