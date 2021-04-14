Passport Technology Expands Industry-Leading Product Suite Delivering Automation, Analytics and Digital Capabilities

LAS VEGAS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport Technology Inc. ("Passport"), the fastest-growing provider of payment technology to the global gaming industry, is excited to announce its latest and enhanced lineup of omni-channel payment solutions and related value-added services for casinos and digital wagering.

Passport's compelling suite of new and enhanced solutions include:

Providing casinos with cash access solutions

CashLoop® — First introduced in 2017 as part of Passport's international and innovative omni-channel platform, CashLoop addresses the accelerating shift of cashless payments and provides patrons convenient, fast, and secure access to funds through a myriad of interactive touchpoints, including table games, slots, and online platforms. Passport consciously developed the CashLoop open platform to leverage evolving technologies, ensuring patrons and operators have the option to integrate digital payments and wallets throughout their payment ecosystem. CashLoop is agnostic, flexible, and positioned to enhance and accelerate casinos' desires to provide a safe cashless/contactless option while maximizing patron loyalty.

BankBuilder Pro™ — The latest and most progressive cash recycling solution in the industry for managing employee banks, BankBuilder Pro maximizes employee productivity and provides real-time insight on employee cashflows. BankBuilder Pro introduces best-in-class, secure cash recycling hardware and software, enabling employees an automated solution for starting and ending shifts, opening and closing tills, making deposits or making change, and revenue audits, all while providing the operator comprehensive real-time access to key data through an intuitive and secure, central portal. Combined with Passport's nationwide support coverage, and conveniently integrated with Passport LiveCage™, BankBuilder Pro reduces operational overhead and enables employees to spend more time on what matters most: creating great customer experiences.

Guardian Pro® — introduces automation to meet growing demands for Title 31 and AML compliance. With an agnostic and seamless interface, GuardianPro supports any casino management system, as well as Passport and competitor payment solutions, to satisfy all FinCEN requirements including creation, review, and submission of MTL, CTR, and SAR reports. Guardian Pro enables robust player tracking analytics, including access to TIN for maintenance of essential KYC data, and provides real-time alerts on suspicious activity.

CashStream™ — the next generation of elegantly designed, multi-functional, self-service redemption kiosks, built to exceed the cash-handling demands of the most trafficked casino. CashStream expands upon the success of Passport's 720-G™ by introducing a new custom-built kiosk designed in concert with the award-winning team at Diebold Nixdorf. CashStream is configurable to host the most technically advanced peripherals on the market and is unmatched in hardware security, fraud prevention, reliability, and uptime. CashStream, with its sleek design, holds a more economical footprint without compromising visibility or capacity and is available with best-in-class, nationwide hardware support. Additional integrations with Passport's portfolio of FinTech services, cash automation, digital payments, and player loyalty, CashStream positions itself as the most advanced kiosk for tomorrow's casino.

Passport IQ® — a new and intelligent reporting platform that aggregates transactional data from multiple payment and casino management sources to provide a consolidated destination for employees to search, review, and report on a variety of transactions. Whether managing one property or multiple, provisioning reports from one platform increases productivity, reduces manual labor through report automation, and enhances the overall employee experience.

"We're elated to introduce several new products recently piloted with key customers where results exceeded expectations and where valuable feedback was received through a collaborative approach," stated John Steely, CIO and COO of Passport. "Our latest solutions are driven by the need to address challenges experienced across the entire casino environment not currently being serviced by industry vendors. It is through this proactive approach, coupled with years of FinTech development experience, that we are able to deliver best-in-class solutions providing meaningful and quantifiable impact on operations while maintaining a keen focus on the patron experience."

About Passport Technology Inc.

Passport Technology Inc. is a leading developer of FinTech solutions and services for the worldwide casino gaming and financial services industry. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, merchant services, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Passport, through its privileged and associated gaming licenses, has securely and responsibly settled over $25 billion in funds to casinos across the globe.

Passport is recognized as the winner of the Global Regulatory Awards 2018 and 2019 Compliance Payment Service or Solution Provider of the Year.

For more information, please visit passporttechnology.com.

