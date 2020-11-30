Passport Technology Raises £7,000 for CHIPS Charity

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a continuous effort focused on giving back to the community, Passport Technology proudly donates an aggregated £7,000 to the CHIPS Charity. With this donation, Passport has contributed over £30,000 to support the gaming and local communities in the UK.

Founded in 2001 on behalf of the UK Gaming industry, CHIPS raise funds for the purchase of specialised powered wheelchairs for youngsters with varying disabilities. The CHIPS Charity committee, which is formed from senior members of the Gaming Industry, work for free, no expenses are deducted, and 100% of every penny raised goes towards providing the quality of life that is the right of every child.

"CHIPS is such a wonderful selfless organisation providing a great benefit to community in need," states Helen Bowditch, VP of International Business Development. "The impact CHIPS have on the lives of children is something we are proud to support and look forward to promoting. We believe in the importance of giving back to the community when possible, and it's always been a core tenet of our company. It is this principle that encouraged us to design a feature in our CashValet service that present casino patrons with an opportunity to support the local community through donations as well."

Passport Technology's innovative cash access solutions benefit dozens of casinos across the UK, Europe, and Canada. Our multi-jurisdictional payment platform solution delivers the highest levels of security, compliance, privacy, and AML, demonstrating a commitment to providing purposeful, socially responsible functionality never before available in the casino payments industry.

For more information on CHIPS, please visit: www.chipscharity.org

About Passport Technology Inc.

Passport Technology, Inc. is a leading developer of technology-based products and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's portfolio includes attended payment kiosks, cash access systems, server and web-based analytic technology, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and services in over 50 casino properties internationally.

Passport partners with casino operators to increase gaming revenue by delivering funds to the casino floor through cash and cashless payment portals including CashValet®, CashlessValet™, POSpod®, and ACMowl®. Passport's proactive approach with customers and regulatory authorities in solution development has proven successful and a cornerstone of the business highlighted by responsible gambling features including self-exclusion, VIP alerts, dynamic pricing, free-play, and the industry's most robust real-time back-end reporting tools. Since inception, Passport has responsibly delivered over $2 billion in funds in over 70 casinos internationally.

Passport Technology is recognized as the winner of the Global Regulatory Awards 2018 and 2019 Compliance Payment Service or Solution Provider of the Year.

