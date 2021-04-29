Passport Technology's DataStream Launches the Next Generation of Secure Cloud-Based ATM Processing

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport Technology Inc. ("Passport"), the fastest growing provider of payment technology to the global gaming industry, announced the launch of the nation's first cloud-based debit processing platform utilizing the latest in advanced encryption security with VirtuCrypt HSM by Futurex, a global leader in cryptographic solutions.

Launched in 2003, DataStream™ is one of the largest bank-sponsored ATM processors in North America facilitating ATM, POS, ACH, and retail transactions. DataStream features a robust online reporting portal, innovative mobile portfolio management application, dynamic currency conversion, true 24-hour settlement (including holidays), full PCI/DSS compliance, EMV and custom kiosk certification, real-time transaction feed API, and a variety of white label and custom branding tools.

Now completely cloud-based, DataStream elevates industry standards of reliability and security through automated redundancies not available in traditional hosted environments, true hot/hot transaction processing, and cloud-based encryption.

"The launch of our fully integrated cloud-based processing platform is a significant technological milestone for DataStream," stated Kent Cain, Senior Vice President of Platform Operations at Passport Technology. "With the integration of VirtuCrypt, DataStream is at the forefront of industry innovation with cloud-based encryption, platform redundancy, uptime, and ability to provide custom processing solutions for any customer. It also allows us the flexibility to augment DataStream with forward-thinking enhancements that exceed industry standards and requirements."

With over 3,500 ATMs deployed across 48 states, DataStream has seen triple-digit growth year over with further expansion plans in 2022. The combination of industry-leading technology and focused sales initiatives will position DataStream as both a profit center and strategic point of difference for Passport.

In addition to DataStream, Passport leverages cloud-based solutions to support its diverse portfolio of North American and International FinTech solutions. Through the development of cloud-based infrastructures, Passport maintains a nimble approach to industry innovation while maintaining the highest levels of security, privacy, and redundancy exceeding regulatory and compliance standards internationally.

Passport Technology Inc. is a leading developer of FinTech solutions and services for the worldwide casino gaming and financial services industry. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, merchant services, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Passport, through its privileged and associated gaming licenses, has securely and responsibly settled over $25 billion in funds to casinos across the globe.

Passport is recognized as the winner of the Global Regulatory Awards 2018 and 2019 Compliance Payment Service or Solution Provider of the Year.

For more information, please visit passporttechnology.com.

