Passport Technology's LiveCage™ Exceeds Expectations at Pechanga Resort Casino Delivering Material Operational Efficiencies

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport Technology Inc. ("Passport"), a leading, worldwide provider of payment technology to the gaming industry, surpassed all internal milestones and exceeded Pechanga Resort Casino's expectations after a multi-year product performance review of Passport's LiveCage™ platform.

Passport's LiveCage platform automates cash dispensed transactions, reports, and monitoring through a suite of proprietary software and cash dispensing hardware. The platform seamlessly integrates all payment, slot management, and RFID chip technologies deployed by the casino into one cashier-friendly interface. Once processed, transactions are completed with an automated cash dispenser, ensuring both speed and accuracy for the cashier and guest.

"Variances are one of those things that keep cashiers up at night, and in the three years since using LiveCage, our variances have become a thing of the past," stated Al Zayas, Director of Cage & Credit, Pechanga Resort Casino. "In addition, the value we've experienced has extended way beyond the casino cage. The countless hours we have saved through the platform's automation has increased productivity for our team members in management, finance, surveillance, as well as provided a better experience for our customers. Without a doubt, LiveCage has proven itself to be a vital part of our casino operation."

The LiveCage platform is highly praised by existing customers for dramatically improving labor efficiencies, reducing variances to near-zero, and enhancing the overall guest experience with shorter wait times.

"Passport is keenly focused on payment innovation, while always seeking to collaborate with valued partners and providing the industry's best support infrastructure," stated John Steely, CIO and COO of Passport. "We're excited about the positive impact LiveCage is having with our customers, such as Pechanga, and continuously work to enhance the platform with features that provide significant time and cost-saving benefits."

About Passport Technology Inc.

Passport Technology Inc. is a leading developer of FinTech solutions and services for the worldwide casino gaming and financial services industry. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, merchant services, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Passport, through its privileged and associated gaming licenses, has securely and responsibly settled over $25 billion in funds to casinos across the globe.

Passport is recognized as the winner of the Global Regulatory Awards 2018 and 2019 Compliance Payment Service or Solution Provider of the Year.

