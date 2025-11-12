Passport Unveils the First Payment Platform Built to Modernize How Cities Manage Money

First-of-its-kind GovTech solution simplifies payments, improves transparency, and accelerates digital transformation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Passport , the most trusted technology partner for innovative curb management solutions, is unveiling Passport Payments , a fully embedded payment platform purpose-built for the public sector to deliver better insights that reduce costs, improve efficiency, and make smarter payment decisions. Passport Payments gives cities full visibility and control over the entire payment lifecycle—a first in the industry.

"Cities and agencies across the country are facing growing pressure to modernize legacy systems," said Khristian Gutierrez, co-founder and CEO of Passport. "From parking and transportation programs to supporting adjacent departments, today's governments need a secure, integrated way to manage revenue streams while improving transparency for their finance teams. Passport Payments delivers exactly that — a modern, scalable solution purpose-built for the public sector that we know will help cities evolve stale processes and deliver the payments ecosystem of the future."

With over $4 billion in curbside payments processed, Passport Payments is already supporting some of the largest U.S. cities like Denver, CO; Tampa, FL; Boston, MA; and Austin, TX. Tapping into its deep experience in high-volume, small-dollar transactions, Passport is expanding its offerings to fit a broader range of municipal payment needs.

Passport Payments allows cities and agencies to accept, track, and reconcile payments across departments and services — all within a unified platform. The solution integrates with existing municipal systems to:

Accelerate access to funds

Reduce operational complexity

Enhance financial oversight

Ensure fee transparency and regulatory compliance

By consolidating payment operations, governments can finally gain better control and visibility to reduce manual processes and streamline reconciliation.

"In Boston, we're focused on making government services more accessible and responsive to the people who rely on them," said Richard Andrade, Finance Manager for the City of Boston. "Modernizing our payment infrastructure is a critical part of that mission. Passport's platform has helped us streamline operations, improve efficiency, and better navigate the complexities our finance teams face every day."

"For over a decade, Passport has helped transform how cities manage parking and transportation — fundamentally reshaping how governments collect, reconcile, and understand payments at scale," said Matt Harris, Partner at Bain Capital Ventures. "Passport Payments is the natural next step in that evolution, extending the company's proven infrastructure to support every way consumers interact financially with local governments. Cities and public agencies don't just need payment processors; they need infrastructure that understands compliance, transparency, and scale. Passport is building that critical layer, and we believe this is one of the most overlooked opportunities in fintech today."

Passport supports over 800 cities and private operators across North America, providing a best-in-class platform for parking enforcement, mobile payments, permitting, and curbside compliance. With the launch of Passport Payments, the company expands its commitment to helping cities modernize infrastructure, increase accountability, and better serve their communities. For more details, visit passportinc.com and https://passportpayments.com/ .

About Passport Payments

Passport Payments is the purpose-built payment platform designed for the public sector. Developed by the innovators of Passport, the industry leader in curb management technology, Passport Payments empowers cities and governments to securely accept, track, and reconcile payments — from parking and transportation to adjacent departments. By consolidating payment operations into a centralized and fully-embedded system, Passport Payments delivers powerful insights that reduce costs, increase efficiency, and ensure regulatory compliance. Backed by the experience of processing over $4 billion in municipal transactions, Passport Payments helps modern governments streamline financial operations and build the payments infrastructure of the future.

About Passport

Passport is the trusted technology partner for over 800 cities and private operators across North America, unifying paid parking, enforcement operations, and payment infrastructure into one platform. By simplifying how municipalities manage and monetize the curb, Passport empowers local leaders to boost compliance, unlock new revenue opportunities, and improve how people move around their communities. Passport helps cities thrive by delivering the tools and insights they need to meet evolving mobility challenges and create community-focused outcomes.

SOURCE Passport