Passport welcomes Doug Rogers as new CRO.

"We're thrilled to bring Doug on board as our Chief Revenue Officer and the guidance he brings to accelerate our growth as Passport expands as a leader in transportation and mobility infrastructure for cities," said David Evans, Passport CEO. "Doug has a deep history selling to federal, state and local government agencies, along with payment processing, which will be key to our future success."

Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities in North America to manage their parking and mobility infrastructure. The company's digital platform is the only end-to-end operating system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting and micro-mobility.

"I believe in Passport's mission, products and people, and that our growth comes when our customers are successful," said Doug Rogers, Passport's new CRO. "I'm looking forward to building great relationships with our customers, and helping them solve the critical problems in their mobility operations in a way that is safe and equitable."

Rogers replaces co-founder and current CRO Khristian Gutierrez, who will continue to serve as a Board Observer and strategic advisor to the Company. "It's been an honor to work with an all-star team over the last decade to help shape the path leading the Company's success and that of its customer base. Passport's digital platform enables cities and communities to think differently about solving mobility problems and I'm excited to stay connected to our people, customers and products," said Khristian Gutierrez, Passport Board Observer.

Rogers holds his B.S from the Centenary College of Louisiana and attended leadership programs at University of Missouri - Kansas City and The London School of Economics and Political Science. Prior to Tyler Technologies, he was with Cerner Corporation and led sales of its SaaS-based Population Health platform across multiple markets.

To learn more about how Passport supports cities' mobility infrastructure, visit the company website .

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Media Contact:

Allison Guthrie

(818) 523-8581

[email protected]

SOURCE Passport