Passport's digital platform expands across Westchester County

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cities and Villages across New York's Westchester County are partnering with transportation software and payments leader, Passport, to streamline parking management. By leveraging Passport's digital platform, Westchester County and neighboring New York cities can provide drivers with more ways to pay for parking and form more data-driven decisions, helping create more livable and equitable communities.

Located in Westchester's Sound Shore region, the City of Rye leverages Passport's digital platform to manage multiple aspects of its mobility operation, including mobile payments for parking, digital permits and digital enforcement. Because of the Passport Parking app's ease of use and convenience, utilization is up to 35 percent since launching in early 2019.

"Powering our operations under one roof with Passport allows us to have a single source of truth for data and analytics so that we can streamline processes and offer our community a more user-friendly option for parking payments," says Joe Fazzino, comptroller for the City of Rye.

Situated just north of the City of Rye, Port Chester is a densely populated and vibrant village with more than 1,500 on and off-street parking spaces. The Village has been powering its enforcement operations with Passport's digital platform and will soon leverage that same platform to offer a mobile payment option for parking.

"We use our smartphones to pay for essentially everything these days so offering this payment method to our community just makes sense," says Stuart Rabin, Village manager. "With Passport's technology, we can increase compliance by offering an easier way to pay for parking and our team can automate and simplify manual processes."

More than 800 cities, universities and private operators trust Passport's digital platform to manage mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting and more. Passport is the only local provider in the area and also supports other locations in Westchester County, including the Village of Mount Kisco, the Village of Pelham and the Village of Larchmont.

"Because of Passport's presence in the area, many locals and visitors are familiar with the Passport Parking app and already have it on their smartphones," says Eleonore Adkins, director of client success at Passport. "We are proud of the strong relationships we built with our clients across Westchester county and are excited to continue to support them through our technology and expertise."

