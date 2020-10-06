Passport's Q3 Performance Signals Steady Growth Across the Country

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, a transportation software company that is reinventing how cities manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks, is bringing digital parking payment technology to the masses. The company saw ample growth throughout Q3 as multiple new partnerships in major cities across the United States were announced.

Part of Passport's growth in Q3 included a historic partnership with Google Maps which ushered in a new digital parking payment feature in Austin, Texas, so that people can pay for parking directly in their mobile navigation application.

Khristian Gutierrez, Passport's Chief Revenue Officer, says the integration of Passport's payment technology into a navigation application such as Google Maps transformed the city's parking payment landscape for the better. "Paying for parking in Austin is now more convenient than ever before for people traveling around the city," says Khristian. "Giving people the option to pay for parking on their own device, rather than paying on public-surfaces like meters or ticketing machines, simultaneously supports the city's mission in limiting the spread of COVID-19."

Austin is the first city to extend this parking payment feature natively in Google applications that parkers use every day. The hope is that this seamless experience, made possible by the Passport Operating System, will soon be live in hundreds of other cities across the country.

Westminster, Colorado; New Bedford, Massachusetts; and Utah Valley University, are all part of the additions that now count as clients using the Passport Operating System to bring tech-enabled innovation to streets and sidewalks.

Passport's partnership with the city of Westminster in Colorado is to manage all backend operations and offer contactless payment choice to parkers. Currently, Passport fuels the technology behind the Denver parking management company, Parkwell, which implemented Passport's full suite of parking solutions two years ago and has already experienced a 9 times increase in digital payment revenue.

New Bedford, Massachusetts, also partnered with Passport in Q3 to offer its residents a cashless alternative to paying for parking at a meter or pay station. As a proof-point, another city with a similar population and mobility landscape experienced more than 8 times higher revenue than before within six months of the city's upgrade to use Passport's digital solution.

Another client added to Passport's client list in Q3 was Utah Valley University, who partnered with the company to upgrade the school's prior parking app. Leveraging the Passport Operating System will bring its population of approximately 37,000 a new choice for on-campus cashless parking payments. A university of a similar size who partners with Passport processed nearly 50,000 in-app transactions and their mobile payments revenue also increased by 67% from 2018 to 2019 after partnering with Passport.

Successful partnerships around the US accentuate the benefit of digitizing operations and integrating Passport's Operating System to offer seamless mobile payment transactions. "We are reducing complexities caused by siloed systems and are setting the future standard for parking management," says Khristian. "Cities are looking for ways to simplify their operations and offer safe choices to their parkers."

The Passport Operating System is trusted by an increasing number of municipalities nationwide as the leading industry solution to help support them regain lost revenue from the pandemic while enabling residents to safely navigate streets and sidewalks.

To learn more about how Passport supports cities' mobility infrastructure, visit the company website .

About Passport

Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency, and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities, and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, London, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

