PASSUR® Aerospace Announces Increased Revenue for Both the Three and Nine Month Periods Ended July 31, 2019

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc. (OTC: PSSR), a global leader in digital operational excellence, announced revenues of $3,798,000 for the three months ended July 31, 2019, compared with $3,716,000 for the same period in fiscal year 2018, an increase of $82,000, or 2%. For the nine months ended July 31, 2019, revenues totaled $11,088,000, compared with $10,731,000 for the same period in fiscal year 2018, an increase of $357,000, or 3%.

"We are seeing positive results from our recent investments, as demonstrated by strong customer response to the recent launch of our Ariva Platform," said Jim Barry, President and CEO. "The launch of our platform is an important step forward to help PASSUR's customers better predict, prevent, prioritize, and recover from disruptions in the air and on the ground and improve some of their most important operational metrics."

The Company recently announced the launch of its new platform, Ariva™, which is a complete redesign and relaunch of the PASSUR platform. Ariva enables customers to predict, prevent, prioritize, and recover from disruptions in the air and on the ground and allows customers to be more proactive as a result of advance intelligence. Ariva provides a unified solution for proactively managing decisions that have a direct impact on key objectives, among others, such as On Time Performance (OTP), customer satisfaction, aircraft/gate utilization and schedule/block performance. As the Company attracts new customers, they will be onboarded to the Ariva platform.

Total revenues for the three months ended July 31, 2019 increased 2%, as compared to the same period in 2018, primarily due to an increase in subscription revenue of $84,000, which was partially offset by lower consulting revenue of $2,000, as compared with the same period in the prior year. Total revenues for the nine months ended July 31, 2019 increased 3%, as compared to the same period in 2018, primarily due to an increase in subscription revenue of $366,000, which was partially offset by lower consulting revenue of $9,000 as compared with the same period in the prior year. The increases in subscription revenue during both the three and nine months ended July 31, 2019 were primarily due to (i) new contracts for subscription services closed during fiscal year 2019 and (ii) net incremental revenue recognized during the periods in fiscal year 2019 related to new contracts closed during fiscal year 2018, partially offset by expired contracts during the three and nine months ended July 31, 2019, respectively.

For the three months ended July 31, 2019, the Company incurred a net loss of $1,074,000, or $0.14 loss per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $2,677,000, or $0.35 loss per diluted share, for the same period in fiscal year 2018. For the nine months ended July 31, 2019, the Company incurred a net loss of $3,140,000, or $0.41 loss per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $4,868,000 or $0.63 loss per diluted share, for the same period in fiscal year 2018. Although the Company has reduced its net loss for the three and nine month periods ending July 31, 2019, as compared to the same periods in fiscal year 2018, the Company has instituted a program to return the Company to profitability. This program is being undertaken simultaneously with our investments program aimed at keeping our technology leading edge.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host its quarterly conference call on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Toll Free: 888-254-3590

Conference ID: 7780639

To view the presentation, please copy and paste the following link into your browser and register for this meeting. Once you have registered for the meeting, you will receive an email message confirming your registration.

https://slideassist.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1262686

About PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTC: PSSR) provides a complete set of integrated, collaborative tools to allow airlines, airports, and air navigation service providers to better predict, prioritize, prevent, and recover from inevitable unexpected disruptions. These disruptions have long been seen as the cost of doing business in the industry, which PASSUR has proven can be mitigated, in part, through the integrated use of our software.

As such, we provide digital solutions to the global travel industry and help customers improve punctuality, optimize turn times and gate utilization, ensure schedule integrity (e.g., passenger connections), improve block-time performance, and reduce fuel burn/emissions.

PASSUR provides its solutions to the largest airlines and airports in the US. Currently over 60% of all flights in the US are, in some form, managed by the PASSUR software. Additionally, PASSUR provides its proven, established capabilities to the global airline and airport industry, with solutions now implemented in Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The global market presents an opportunity to network more customers in a broader market.

All PASSUR solutions are being consolidated onto PASSUR's Ariva platform, which will provide a single, common operating platform for customers to optimize their operations. Supporting these capabilities is PASSUR's flight, constraint, and capacity prediction technology, which is based on years of data and machine learning. PASSUR brings the most relevant experience to the global aviation industry and combines deep domain expertise with Ariva's digital automation solutions.

Ariva is uniquely positioned to offer solutions to the major issues facing the global industry, including helping to alleviate congestion and lack of airspace/runway capacity. Our mission is to provide digital solutions to help meet the demand for increased global air travel through the busiest airports and airspaces, allowing for sustainable and efficient travel.

Visit PASSUR Aerospace's website at www.passur.com for updated products, solutions, and news.

Contact: Media: Investor Relations:

Ron Dunsky Louis J. Petrucelly

SVP Marketing and New Business Development SVP & Chief Financial Officer

(203) 989-9197 (203) 622-4086

223188@email4pr.com 223188@email4pr.com

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. and Subsidiary

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











July 31, 2019

October 31, 2018

(unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash $ 3,786

$ 100,856 Accounts receivable, net 1,292,723

1,186,664 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 306,908

199,173 Total current assets 1,603,417

1,486,693







PASSUR Network, net 4,191,555

4,800,750 Capitalized software development costs, net 8,375,011

8,141,589 Property and equipment, net 514,179

672,601 Other assets 84,747

112,551 Total assets $ 14,768,909

$ 15,214,184







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,189,618

$ 989,958 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 916,064

1,189,342 Deferred revenue, current portion 3,478,241

2,847,323 Total current liabilities 5,583,923

5,026,623







Deferred revenue, long term portion 386,390

409,971 Notes payable - related party Other Liabilities 7,700,000 88,782

6,050,000 113,273 Total liabilities 13,759,095

11,599,867







Total stockholders' equity 1,009,814

3,614,317 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,768,909

$ 15,214,184



























PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. and Subsidiary CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

July 31,

July 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Revenues $ 3,798,149

$ 3,715,767

$ 11,088,397

$ 10,731,096















Cost of expenses:













Cost of revenues 2,137,662

3,908,281

6,206,428

8,173,702 Research and development expenses 143,102

151,185

426,376

455,014 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 2,411,029

2,254,846

7,079,287

6,751,959

4,691,793

6,314,312

13,712,091

15,380,675















Loss from operations $ (893,644)

$(2,598,545)

$(2,623,694)

$(4,649,579)















Interest expense - related party 180,191

78,300

515,875

214,100 Other Loss -

-

-

4,506 Loss before income taxes (1,073,835)

(2,676,845)

(3,139,569)

(4,868,185) Provision for income taxes -

-

-

- Net loss $(1,073,835)

$(2,676,845)

$(3,139,569)

$(4,868,185)















Net loss per common share – basic $ (0.14)

$ (0.35)

$ (0.41)

$ (0.63) Net loss per common share – diluted $ (0.14)

$ (0.35)

$ (0.41)

$ (0.63)















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic 7,696,091

7,696,091

7,696,091

7,696,091 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted 7,696,091

7,696,091

7,696,091

7,696,091

SOURCE PASSUR Aerospace

Related Links

http://www.passur.com

