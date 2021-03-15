PASSUR® Aerospace Announces Net Income of $135,000 and Third Consecutive Quarter of Operating Profit for the First Quarter Ended January 31, 2021

STAMFORD, Conn., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc. (OTC: PSSR), a global leader in digital operational excellence, announced revenues of $1,698,000 for the three months ended January 31, 2021, compared with $4,225,000, for the same period in fiscal year 2020, a decrease of $2,527,000 or 60%.

The Company had a net income of $135,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the three months ended January 31, 2021, as compared to a net loss for the same period in fiscal 2020 of $583,000, or $0.08 per diluted share.

"We are proud to announce the Company's net income of $135,000 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended January 31, 2021," stated Brian Cook, PASSUR's President and CEO. "Operating profit was also positive for the third consecutive quarter. We continue to position the company as a profitable enterprise, in spite of a depressed market due to COVID-19."

In February 2021, PASSUR received a top-off grant of $875,000 from the CARES Act Payroll Support Program for Air Carriers and Contractors (PSP-1), which is being used for the continuation of payment of employee wages, salaries, and benefits for certain eligible employees. In addition, in March 2021, the Company entered into a Payroll Support Extension Agreement (PSP-2) for an additional grant of $1,310,000, under similar conditions. Visit our website to view the full 10-Q.

Major Achievements

Despite the market challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, PASSUR was able to obtain contract signatures for 21 customers. The Company also continues to see commercial opportunities within a resurgent Business Aviation market.

The Company successfully helped to enable the launch of the IATA Tactical Operating Portal ("ITOP Global") in concert with the International Air Transport Association ("IATA"), which will provide valuable real-time data to the global aviation community amidst COVID-19 challenges.

About PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTC: PSSR) is the operations platform of choice for aviation experts, offering a unique combination of global data, decision support, and subject matter expertise solutions to improve operational efficiencies. Our platform and people help deliver actionable-data and user-friendly tools to corporate and operations leadership looking for creative ways to minimize and eliminate bottleneck capacity constraints, react to irregular operations (IROPS), restart operations after an interruption in service, and enhance the efficiency of the daily schedule. Our collaborative framework uniquely enhances data sharing, communications, and decision-making within and between stakeholders in an operations ecosystem. PASSUR provides its solutions to the largest airlines and airports globally including in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

Visit PASSUR Aerospace's website at www.passur.com for updated products, solutions, and news.

Forward Looking Statements

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheets

January 31, 2021

October 31, 2020

(unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash $ 1,914,815

$ 2,748,066 Accounts receivable, net 601,650

662,081 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 202,250

162,843 Total current assets 2,718,715

3,572,990















Capitalized software development costs, net 1,101,949

1,223,399 Property and equipment, net 193,856

257,561 Operating lease right-of-use assets 205,184

232,721 Other assets 52,851

53,031 Total assets $ 4,272,555

$ 5,339,702







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,244,121

$ 1,486,808 Accrued liabilities - Stimulus funding 999,424

1,933,955 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 674,389

721,058 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 138,743

168,923 Deferred revenue, current portion 1,187,422

1,173,573 Total current liabilities 4,244,099

5,484,317







Deferred revenue, long term portion 283,321

249,727 Note payable - related party 10,691,625

10,691,625 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 229,000

271,946







Total liabilities 15,448,045

16,697,615







Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity:





Preferred shares - authorized 5,000,000 shares, par value $0.01 per share;





none issued or outstanding -

- Common shares - authorized 20,000,000 shares, respectively,





par value $0.01 per share; issued 8,496,526 at January 31,





2021 and October 31, 2020 84,964

84,964 Additional paid-in capital 18,495,228

18,448,202 Accumulated deficit (27,822,004)

(27,957,401)

(9,241,812)

(9,424,235) Treasury stock, at cost, 784,435 shares at January 31, 2021 and





October 31, 2020, respectively (1,933,678)

(1,933,678) Total stockholders' equity (11,175,490)

(11,357,913) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,272,555

$ 5,339,702

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

2021

2020















Revenues $ 1,697,921

$ 4,225,315







Operating expenses:





Cost of revenues 569,673

2,286,066 Research and development expenses 47,632

112,303 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 678,819

2,168,350

1,296,124

4,566,719







Income/(loss) from operations $ 401,797

$ (341,404)







Interest expense - related party 266,400

210,286 Income/(loss) before income taxes 135,397

(551,690)







Provision for income taxes -

31,560 Net income/(loss) $ 135,397

$ (583,250)







Net income/(loss) per common share - basic $ 0.02

$ (0.08) Net income/(loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.02

$ (0.08)







Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 7,712,091

7,706,004 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 7,712,091

7,706,004

SOURCE PASSUR Aerospace