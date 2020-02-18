PASSUR Aerospace Announces the Appointment of Brian Cook as Chief Executive Officer, Jim Barry Continues as President

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc. (OTC: PSSR), a global leader in digital aviation operational excellence and predictive analytics, announced that Brian Cook, currently a director of PASSUR, will assume the additional duties of Chief Executive Officer.

Jim Barry, currently President and CEO, will continue with PASSUR as President and member of the board and will focus on revenue growth, the development of new products designed to increase on-time performance and reduce block, and providing PASSUR solutions to the aviation industry of problems once thought to be part of the cost of doing business.

Mr. Cook has served most recently as the Chief Executive Officer and member of the board of directors at CyFIR, an innovative cybersecurity software platform and services company. Prior to joining CyFIR, Cook held the position of Vice President and General Manager Travel and Transportation at DXC Technology, where he led the integration of CSC's and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Services transportation division into a single business, creating one of the world's largest transportation technology services businesses serving airlines, airports, rail and logistics providers.

During his 28 years of executive leadership, Cook has held a number of positions leading transportation technology companies including: Vice President and General Manager Travel and Transportation at Hewlett Packard and subsequently DXC Technology, President SITA Airline Solutions North America, Vice President SITA passenger solutions, and Director Information Technology at Star Alliance, as well as a 10-year career at Air Canada in a variety of operational and technology positions.

Brian commented that, "As a past long-time PASSUR customer and a current PASSUR director, I have realized the benefits of the PASSUR platform and have worked with many PASSUR customers and executives over the years. PASSUR is the recognized world leader in reducing the problems inherent in irregular operations. I've known Jim for years and look forward to continuing to work with him to help PASSUR achieve its ambitious objectives. PASSUR is uniquely positioned in the market to solve some of the air transport industry's most difficult operational issues supporting airline, airport, and air traffic management organizations."

Beck Gilbert, PASSUR's chairman, added, "It's a real coup for PASSUR to have Brian as CEO. We've known Brian for years; he's been a great director and has a lifetime of leadership experience in our industry. The team of Brian and Jim will help us accelerate PASSUR's strategy to scale our business worldwide, using PASSUR's unique tools to help increase the capacity of the world's airspace, which is needed to enable the industry to satisfy anticipated future demand for air travel."

Jim Barry, stated that, "Our mission continues – now with even more capabilities – I look forward to working with Brian, driving our value to customers, and thus company revenue growth, to the next level. Our ability to work with the global aviation community to improve on-time performance, reduce unnecessary block, and improve capacity with digital solutions makes this an exciting time for the company. The recent global launch of PASSUR's generation-skipping Ariva™ platform, which incorporates Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, will help us realize our mission even faster, as Ariva will incorporate advanced predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry, well beyond capabilities offered by the previous generation of PASSUR products."

About PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTC: PSSR) provides a complete set of integrated, collaborative tools to allow airlines, airports, and air navigation service providers to better predict, prioritize, prevent, and recover from inevitable unexpected disruptions. These disruptions have long been seen as the cost of doing business in the industry, which PASSUR has proven can be reduced, in part, through the integrated use of our software.

We provide digital solutions to the global travel industry and help customers improve punctuality, optimize turn times and gate utilization, ensure schedule integrity (e.g., passenger connections), improve on-time performance, reduce block, and reduce fuel burn/emissions.

PASSUR provides its solutions to the largest airlines and airports in the US. Currently over 60% of all flights in the US are, in some form, managed by the PASSUR software. Additionally, PASSUR provides its proven, established capabilities to the global airline and airport industry, with solutions now implemented in Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The global market presents an additional opportunity to network more customers in a broader market.

All PASSUR solutions are being consolidated onto PASSUR's Ariva platform, which will provide a single, common operating platform for customers to optimize their operations. Supporting these capabilities is PASSUR's flight, constraint, and capacity prediction technology, which is based on years of data and machine learning. PASSUR brings the most relevant experience to the global aviation industry and combines deep domain expertise with Ariva's digital automation solutions.

Ariva is uniquely positioned to offer solutions to the major issues facing the global industry, including helping to alleviate congestion and lack of airspace/runway capacity. Our mission is to provide digital solutions to help meet the demand for increased global air travel through the busiest airports and airspaces, allowing for sustainable and efficient travel.

Visit PASSUR Aerospace's website at www.passur.com for updated products, solutions, and news.

Contacts:

Media Investor Relations Ron Dunsky Louis Petrucelly SVP Marketing and Communications Chief Financial Officer (203) 622-4086 (203) 622-4086 234416@email4pr.com 234416@email4pr.com

SOURCE PASSUR Aerospace