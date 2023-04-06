PASSUR Aerospace Completes Integration of Symphony® Portfolio

Combined Organization Delivers Unmatched Capability in the Areas of Airport Operations, Noise Management, Billing, Aviation Data Services, and Collaborative Workflow Management

ORLANDO, Fla., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (PASSUR) announced that it has successfully integrated the Symphony product portfolio and team into the PASSUR organization. As part of the transition, all the key Symphony account management, customer success, finance and technical personnel have joined the PASSUR team. PASSUR is now responsible for the development and maintenance of the Symphony product line, as well as the support of all customer contracts.

"The Symphony team brings a unique combination of talent, dedication and experience in the areas of airport noise management, flight tracking systems and surveillance data services," said PASSUR CEO Brian Cook. "They are a great addition to PASSUR and will support the continued growth of our business in the global air transport market."

With this addition, the Symphony product portfolio becomes part of a global commercial aviation organization whose key focus is growth in the global airport / airline Software as a Service (SaaS) and aviation data services market.

PASSUR aggregates data from the world's largest Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast (ADS-B) network, including over 55,000 terrestrial ADS-B sensors, a global space-based satellite ADS-B network, weather feeds, air navigation service provider data, and airline and airport operator data.

Using machine learning /artificial intelligence forecasting and predictions, PASSUR provides airport and airline operators with solutions for real-time situational awareness, alerting, decision support, collaboration, aeronautical fees, and airfield surface management.

The new PASSUR portfolio is uniquely positioned to meet the digital operations support needs of airports, airlines, integrators, and aviation service providers of all sizes, across the globe. Together, the combined organization supports over 80+ unique commercial, general aviation and military airports, and dozens of airlines. More info on the Symphony portfolio can be found at https://passur.com/symphony-for-airports/

About PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTC: PSSR) is the operations platform of choice for aviation experts, offering a unique combination of global data, decision support, and subject matter expertise solutions to improve operational efficiencies. Our platform and people help deliver actionable-data and user-friendly tools to corporate and operations leadership. Specifically, PASSUR products identify creative ways to minimize and eliminate bottleneck capacity constraints, react to irregular operations (IROPS), restart operations after an interruption in service, and enhance the efficiency of the daily schedule. Our collaborative framework uniquely enhances data sharing, communications, and decision-making within and between stakeholders in an operations ecosystem. PASSUR provides its solutions to the largest airlines and airports globally including in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

Visit PASSUR Aerospace's website at www.passur.com for updated products, solutions, and news.

