PASSUR Aerospace Contracts With Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to Be The Launch Customer For PASSUR's New Solution to Help Airlines Stay on Schedule During Major Weather Events

STAMFORD, Conn., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc. (OTC: PSSR), a business intelligence, predictive analytics, and big data company, announced they have contracted with Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) for a new, innovative, and collaborative solution, PASSUR Regional Diversion Manager (PASSUR RDM™).

PASSUR RDM™ utilizes PASSUR's extensive network of airlines, airports, as well as other key aviation stakeholders to minimize the impact of major weather events and resulting diversions. RDM displays the most relevant, real-time information from over 20 airports in the DFW region and provides an instantaneous information exchange between all users. This new capability enables airports and their airlines to make the best advance decisions on whether an aircraft should divert to a different airport, and if so, which airport is best prepared to receive the aircraft.

PASSUR RDM is intended to reduce costs incurred from major weather disruptions and optimize passenger experience during difficult operating conditions. The solution helps airports and airlines:

Keep the airlines and passengers closer to on-schedule during major weather events

Speed the recovery of diverted aircraft back to their original airport

Reduce extended delays and cancellations resulting from diversions

Improve connections of passengers, crews, and bags

Reduce the risk of Department of Transportation (DOT) tarmac delay fines

Participate effectively as full partners on Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM)

PASSUR RDM is part of the collaborative process that airlines, airports, and Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs) use to enable an airline to complete its schedule, improve on-time performance, and provide better connections for passengers, crew, and bags. The suite includes:

PASSUR ATC Portal™ enables airlines, airports, and Air Traffic Control (ATC) to collaboratively determine the right capacity rate, at the right time, for the right duration, through a data-driven, machine learning solution for optimized airport operations.

enables airlines, airports, and Air Traffic Control (ATC) to collaboratively determine the right capacity rate, at the right time, for the right duration, through a data-driven, machine learning solution for optimized airport operations. PASSUR Diversion Manager™ allows airports and airlines to proactively manage diversions to either prevent them, or minimize the impact when they are inevitable.

allows airports and airlines to proactively manage diversions to either prevent them, or minimize the impact when they are inevitable. PASSUR RDM™ provides advance alerts to holding which allow airlines to preemptively adjust flight plans to divert early to the least saturated, most service-ready diversion airport, and assists the recovery of aircraft to the destination airport in the shortest timeframe possible.

This integrated solution is an important step toward A-CDM in North America, which enables all key stakeholders to collaborate and coordinate on a common operating platform to reduce cancellations, delay minutes at diversion airports, and misconnections due to prioritized and quicker diversion recovery, while at the same time increasing on-time departures from better same-day gate management and next-day recovery.

Jim Barry, PASSUR's President and CEO adds "We applaud DFW's leadership, innovative spirit, and execution in once again transforming travel by working with their airlines and diversion airports to help passengers stay on schedule during major weather events. We believe PASSUR RDM will contribute to a more pleasant passenger travel experience by reducing the effect of major weather events."

About PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTC: PSSR) is a leading business intelligence company, providing predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry primarily to improve the operational performance and cash flow of airlines and the airports where they operate. PASSUR Aerospace's information solutions are used at the five largest North American airlines, more than 60 airport customers, (including the top 30 North American airports), hundreds of business aviation customers, and the U.S. government. PASSUR owns and operates the largest commercial passive radar network in the world that provides aircraft position updates every 1 to 4.6 seconds, powering a proprietary database that is accessible in real-time and delivers timely and accurate information and solutions via PASSUR's industry leading algorithms and business logic included in its products. Visit PASSUR Aerospace's website at www.passur.com for updated products, solutions, and news. PASSUR, Airwayz, NextGen2 and NextGen3 are trademarks or registered trademarks of PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. in the U.S. All other companies and product names of those companies contained herein may be trademarks of their respective holders. Visit PASSUR Aerospace's website at www.passur.com for updated products, solutions, and news.

