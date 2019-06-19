PASSUR® Aerospace Recently Presented at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc. (OTC: PSSR), a global leader in digital operational excellence, recently presented at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 4th 2019 in Los Angeles, California. A copy of the presentation can be found on the Company's website at www.passur.com under Investor Relations at the following link:

https://www.passur.com/who-we-are/investor-relations/events-presentations/

Conference Call Information

The Company will host its quarterly conference call on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Toll Free: 800-289-0438

Conference ID: 6975007

To view the presentation during the conference call, please copy and paste the following link into your browser and register for this meeting. Once you have registered for the meeting, you will receive an email message confirming your registration.

https://slideassist.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1250899

About PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTC: PSSR) a global leader in digital operational excellence, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry, primarily to improve the operational performance and cash flow of airlines and the airports where they operate. PASSUR Aerospace's information solutions are used at the five largest North American airlines; by major airlines in Europe; by more than 60 airport customers (and used at the top 30 North American airports); by over one hundred business aviation organizations; and by the U.S. government. PASSUR owns and operates the largest commercial passive radar network in the world that provides aircraft position updates every 1 to 4.6 seconds, powering a proprietary database that is accessible in real-time and delivers timely and accurate information and solutions via PASSUR's industry leading algorithms and business logic included in its products. PASSUR, Airwayz, NextGen2, and NextGen3are trademarks or registered trademarks of PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. in the U.S. All other companies and product names of those companies contained herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Visit PASSUR Aerospace's website at www.passur.com for updated products, solutions, and news.

