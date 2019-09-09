PASSUR Aerospace Releases New Digital Platform - Ariva™

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc. (OTC: PSSR), a global leader in digital operational excellence, announced the launch of its new platform, Ariva™. Ariva represents the complete redesign and relaunch of the PASSUR platform, enabling customers to predict, prevent, and manage disruptions in the air and on the ground – allowing them to be even more proactive as a result of advance intelligence.

Ariva provides a unified solution for proactively managing decisions that have a direct impact on key objectives such as On Time Performance (OTP), customer satisfaction, aircraft/gate utilization and schedule/block performance, among others.

This new cloud-based platform is a result of a multi-year design and development process, under the direction of leaders in Design Thinking, and incorporates the advice and recommendations of PASSUR's customers and team of industry experts.

Ariva provides a single, common operating platform for customers to optimize their operations across all internal stakeholders, while supporting collaboration between airlines, airports, air navigation service providers (ANSPs), and other aviation stakeholders to drive greater efficiencies through information exchange and shared workflow. Incorporating Ariva into our customer workflows target the following customer benefits:

Achieve higher throughput through the use of all available gate, runway, and airspace capacity

Address delays or disruptions before they impact the entire system

Improve or Maintain D00, A14, or other OTP metrics across the network

Identify and prioritize high-value flights for expedited handling on the ground or in the air

Preserve connections or proactively rebook passengers

Identify and prevent long on-board delays (DOT tarmac delay, EU261)

Manage fuel use and emissions

PASSUR's suite of web-hosted solutions will be adapted, enhanced, and consolidated onto Ariva – creating a simplified user experience with a single window that the user can organize into a dashboard of the most relevant information. Ariva incorporates many new design and technology components, which will allow customers to:

Simplify – with an intuitive, easy to use, easy to understand interface

Prioritize – allows users to focus on their highest priority flights and constraints

Converge – facilitates collaboration within and between organizations

Measure – provides real-time performance intelligence on customers' most important metrics

Enable – powering the information throughout the entire organization

Ariva has been architected from the ground up to support the rapid integration, processing, and display of multiple data feeds — regardless of their source -- into a flexible template of user-configurable, integrated data visualizations and decision support dashboards that reflect a wide range of customer use cases.

About PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTC: PSSR) a global leader in digital operational excellence, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry, primarily to improve the operational performance and cash flow of airlines and the airports where they operate. PASSUR Aerospace's information solutions are used at the five largest North American airlines; by major airlines in Europe; by more than 60 airport customers (and used at the top 30 North American airports); by over one hundred business aviation organizations; and by the U.S. government. PASSUR owns and operates the largest commercial passive radar network in the world that provides aircraft position updates every 1 to 4.6 seconds, powering a proprietary database that is accessible in real-time and delivers timely and accurate information and solutions via PASSUR's industry leading algorithms and business logic included in its products. PASSUR, Airwayz, NextGen2, and NextGen3are trademarks or registered trademarks of PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. in the U.S. All other companies and product names of those companies contained herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Visit PASSUR Aerospace's website at www.passur.com for updated products, solutions, and news.

Contacts: Media: Investor Relations:

Ron Dunsky Louis J. Petrucelly

SVP International Sales and Marketing SVP & Chief Financial Officer

(203) 989-9197 (203) 622-4086

221417@email4pr.com 221417@email4pr.com







SOURCE PASSUR Aerospace