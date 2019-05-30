PASSUR Aerospace Releases Next Generation Flight Trajectory Solution to Global Market

STAMFORD, Conn., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc. (OTC: PSSR), a global leader in digital operational excellence, announced the latest version of the company's flagship flight trajectory technology, a solution designed to optimize airline and airport systems and processes that depend on accurate trajectories. PASSUR's trajectory solutions are now deployed in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Western Europe.

PASSUR'S trajectory solutions support airline and airport operator objectives that include:

Increasing On Time Performance/Punctuality (without increasing block time)

Helping to ensure all aircraft are met at the gate perfectly on time

Enhancing passenger protection programs ( USA and Canada Tarmac Delay Rules; European EU261 rules)

and Canada Tarmac Delay Rules; European EU261 rules) Ensuring optimal use of all gate resources for faster turn times/aircraft utilization

Prioritizing flights for on-time connections

Increasing capacity at congested/delayed airports using the same infrastructure

Reducing fuel burn (shorter taxi times, fewer diversions) and corresponding CO 2 emissions

Recent noteworthy achievements include:

12%-point OTP improvement in six months: PASSUR's diagnostic, data and digital solutions delivered one airline block time gains worth $9MM/year

63% of daily scheduled commercial flights in the US are now optimized with PASSUR Flight Trajectory Prediction technology (where airlines are purchasing PASSUR's trajectory solutions)

125+ airlines worldwide now participate in PASSUR's global collaboration platform

PASSUR'S flight trajectory prediction solutions are also a major element in other PASSUR solutions, such as Hold and Diversion Management, Airport Capacity Management, Surface Optimization, and Departure and Arrival Sequencing. PASSUR's platform provides digital decision-support to predict, prevent, and manage disruptions in the air and on the ground — enhancing punctuality, schedule integrity, and operational resilience and recovery.

"We are committed to constant innovation in our core technologies, as well as in our solutions platform – and this announcement represents a major milestone in delivering measurable customer value to airlines, airports, and their passengers," said Jim Barry, PASSUR's President & CEO.

About PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTC: PSSR) a global leader in digital operational excellence, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry, primarily to improve the operational performance and cash flow of airlines and the airports where they operate. PASSUR Aerospace's information solutions are used at the five largest North American airlines; by major airlines in Europe; by more than 60 airport customers (and used at the top 30 North American airports); by over one hundred business aviation customers; and by the U.S. government. PASSUR owns and operates the largest commercial passive radar network in the world that provides aircraft position updates every 1 to 4.6 seconds, powering a proprietary database that is accessible in real-time and delivers timely and accurate information and solutions via PASSUR's industry leading algorithms and business logic included in its products. PASSUR, Airwayz, NextGen2, and NextGen3 are trademarks or registered trademarks of PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. in the U.S. All other companies and product names of those companies contained herein may be trademarks of their respective holders. Visit PASSUR Aerospace's website at www.passur.com for updated products, solutions, and news.

Contacts: Media: Investor Relations:

Ron Dunsky Louis J. Petrucelly

SVP International Sales and Marketing SVP & Chief Financial Officer

(203) 989-9197 (203) 622-4086

215613@email4pr.com 215613@email4pr.com

SOURCE PASSUR Aerospace

Related Links

http://www.passur.com

