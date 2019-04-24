Password Management: Global Market Insights & Projections 2016-2019 & 2026

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Password Management Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global password management market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast from 2018 to 2026.



The proliferation of information technology and the ever-increasing use of web services in our daily lives have led to a manifold increase in the number of user accounts and related passwords that users need to remember and manage. The choice of passwords used across different accounts presents an altogether different challenge to users.



On one hand, an intruder may gain access to all accounts if the same password is set and on the other hand, when different passwords are set for different accounts, users generally tend to set easy-to-remember or weak passwords, thereby jeopardizing the security. Thus, the overriding need to optimally manage passwords and mitigate related security concerns is the major factor driving demand for password management solutions worldwide.



In wake of growing cybersecurity concerns, the governments across the globe have laid stringent and complex password creation rules, which is further supporting the adoption of password management solutions across industry verticals. Use of password management solutions is not only limited to individual users, but also useful to enterprises to audit, monitor, secure, and manage all the activities connected with privileged accounts. All these factors will contribute towards a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.



The global password management market is moderately fragmented and competitive. Some of the major vendors profiled in the research report include CA Technologies, Avatier, Courion Corporation, Fastpass Corporation, Sonicwall, Hitachi ID Systems, IBM Corporation, NetIQ, Microsoft Corporation, SplashData, Inc., Zoho Corporation, and Sailpoint Technologies among others.



While the domestic vendors dominate their respective markets, international players are focusing on offering multi-factor support and additional security to gain grounds in overseas markets. Intensifying competition between the domestic and international password management vendors is expected to stir the password management industry in the coming years.



Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Password Management Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Password Management Market, by Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Password Management Market, by End-use Vertical, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Password Management Market, by Applicable System Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.5. Global Password Management Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



3. Global Password Management Market Analysis

3.1. Global Password Management Market Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.4. Competitive Landscape



4. Global Password Management Market Value, by Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Comparative Analysis

4.2. Self-service Password Management

4.3. Privileged User Password Management



5. Global Password Management Market Value, by End-use Vertical, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Comparative Analysis

5.2. BFSI

5.3. IT & Telecom

5.4. Government & Public Sector

5.5. Retail

5.6. Education

5.7. Healthcare

5.8. Others (Industrial Manufacturing, etc.)



6. Global Password Management Market Value, by Applicable System Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Comparative Analysis

6.2. Desktop

6.3. Mobile Devices

6.4. Voice-enabled Password Systems

6.5. Other Devices



7. North America Password Management Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



8. Europe Password Management Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



9. Asia Pacific Password Management Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



10. Rest of World Password Management Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



11. Company Profiles

11.1. CA Technologies

11.2. Avatier

11.3. Courion Corporation

11.4. Fastpass Corporation

11.5. Sonicwall

11.6. Hitachi ID Systems

11.7. IBM Corporation

11.8. Netiq

11.9. Microsoft Corporation

11.10. SplashData Inc.

11.11. Zoho Corporation

11.12. Sailpoint Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ck9ubl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

