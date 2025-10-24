PasswordManager.com Survey Finds 1 in 4 Job Seekers Fell for Hiring Scams in 2025

Many shared passwords and lost money after engaging with fake recruiters

SEATTLE, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PasswordManager.com , a dedicated resource for password security and internet safety, has published the results of a new survey uncovering how widespread hiring scams have become in 2025. The study reveals that many Americans have fallen victim to fraudulent recruiters and fake job postings on platforms like LinkedIn, Indeed, and Facebook, often sharing sensitive information or money in the process.

According to the survey of 1,254 U.S. adults who searched for a job in 2025, 6 in 10 job seekers encountered a fake job posting, and a similar share were contacted by fraudulent recruiters. Overall, 1 in 4 job seekers fell for a hiring scam, with half of those victims reporting stolen personal data or financial losses.

Scammers most commonly impersonated Amazon, Google, FedEx, UPS, and Walmart, using fake postings or recruiter messages to lure job seekers into sharing credentials or transferring funds.

Most fake recruiters contacted victims via email (72%) or text message (62%), though some reached out through LinkedIn (29%) or phone calls (38%). Fake job listings were most often found on Indeed (56%), LinkedIn (37%), and Facebook (35%).

"Job seekers can verify whether a recruiter or job message is legitimate before responding by taking the time to check for red flags," says information systems and cybersecurity expert Gunnar Kallstrom. "Often, these messages come from an unknown number or an email domain that's not affiliated with the real company. Job seekers should avoid clicking on links or replying until they confirm the opportunity is authentic."

Among those who fell for scams, nearly half had personal information such as Social Security numbers, passwords, or bank details stolen, and 1 in 10 sent money directly to scammers. About 75% of victims lost money, including 5% who lost more than $10,000 and 25% who lost more than $2,000.

Kallstrom adds, "If you're tricked into sending money or divulging personal information, stop contact with the scammer immediately. Contact your bank to see if they can issue a stop payment, change all passwords, and place a freeze on your credit to prevent further damage."

The prevalence of hiring scams has also affected job seekers' confidence. More than half (56%) say they are now less trusting of job opportunities, 52% report greater stress in the job search process, and 38% say scams have slowed their progress. One in four admit they've ignored legitimate job offers out of fear they might be fake.

This survey was commissioned by PasswordManager.com and conducted online via the survey platform Pollfish in October 2025. The survey used random device engagement to reach 1,254 U.S. adults nationwide who searched for a job in 2025.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.passwordmanager.com/1-in-4-job-seekers-fell-for-hiring-scams-in-2025-many-shared-passwords-and-lost-money/

