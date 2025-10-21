Passwork Introduces Customizable Vault Types for Superior SysAdmin Access Control

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Passwork, the leading self-hosted enterprise password management solution introduces new Vault types feature in the latest Passwork 7.1 release. Vault types eliminate the administrative bottleneck plaguing growing organizations and simplify how system administrators manage data access and vault creation across large organizations. Instead of manually configuring access permissions for every new vault, system administrators can now create unlimited custom templates that automatically enforce security policies across departments, projects, and teams.

Real-world scenario

Picture this: Your finance team needs a new vault for Q4 budget planning. Without Vault types, your IT admin spends time configuring permissions, assigning administrators, and setting access rules. With Vault types? One click. The "Finance Department" template automatically applies all necessary settings, assigns the CFO and IT security lead as non-removable administrators, and the team is ready to work—securely.

"System administrators are often overwhelmed with the challenge of managing access control in growing organizations," said Alex Muntyan, CEO of Passwork. "Vault Types solve this problem by automating key processes and giving administrators the tools they need to maintain security and efficiency at scale."

Key Features Tailored for System Administrators:

Unlimited Custom Vault Types: Organize vaults by department (e.g., IT, Finance, HR) or project, with predefined access rules and permissions.

Organize vaults by department (e.g., IT, Finance, HR) or project, with predefined access rules and permissions. Automatic Administrator Assignment: Administrators assigned to a vault type are automatically added to all new vaults of that type, ensuring continuous control and transparency. These administrators cannot be removed or demoted.

Administrators assigned to a vault type are automatically added to all new vaults of that type, ensuring continuous control and transparency. These administrators cannot be removed or demoted. Streamlined Vault Creation: Eliminate repetitive configurations by applying predefined settings to all vaults of a specific type.

Eliminate repetitive configurations by applying predefined settings to all vaults of a specific type. Granular Delegation: Distribute management responsibilities across departments, allowing IT to focus on critical tasks while department heads manage their own data.

Distribute management responsibilities across departments, allowing IT to focus on critical tasks while department heads manage their own data. Audit and Oversight: Easily view all vaults, their types, and associated users, enabling quick adjustments to access policies and ensuring compliance with internal security standards.

Solving Key Challenges for Growing Organizations

Every time a new project starts or a department needs secure password storage, someone has to configure it manually. Multiply that by dozens or hundreds of vaults across a growing organization, and you've got a serious productivity drain—not to mention the security risks when configurations are rushed or inconsistent.

Vault Types directly address a critical pain point for system administrators: maintaining strict access control without overburdening IT teams. By automating administrator assignments and simplifying the creation of vaults with predefined settings, Passwork enables organizations to scale securely and efficiently. This ensures that sensitive data remains protected while empowering department heads to manage their own teams independently.

"Passwork is committed to simplifying the lives of system administrators," Muntyan added. "With Vault types, we've created a solution that not only enhances security but also reduces the manual effort required to manage access control in dynamic, fast-growing organizations."

About Passwork

Passwork is a leading self-hosted password management solution designed for enterprises that require complete control over their sensitive data. Based in Barcelona, Spain, Passwork provides organizations worldwide with secure, scalable, and fully customizable password management infrastructure that meets the highest security standards while maintaining data sovereignty. Learn more at passwork.pro .

Media Contact:

Gleb Smiriagin

Phone: +381 621 478 605

Email: [email protected]

Website: passwork.pro

For more information about Passwork's Vault Types visit https://passwork.pro/blog/vault-types/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731659/Passwork_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Passwork