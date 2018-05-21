Passwork Introduces New Password Manager to Help Businesses Keep Their Passwords Safe

HELSINKI, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Finnish company Passwork represents a service for working with passwords in the company and gives three reasons for companies to use it.

Many employees store company passwords on a sheet of paper, in a phone, or in an Excel spreadsheet, and send them to colleagues in social networks, by mail, or SMS. This is inconvenient and not safe. A number of consequences can lead to lack of control over passwords in the company.

Passwork

Annually, banks lose $1 million as a result of employee passwords being hacked.

Passwork.me is a new password manager designed to enhance security when working with corporate passwords. Through this password manager, the company can safely store all their passwords and employees can search the right passwords quickly. The administrator controls all the user rights as well as keeps track of any changes or actions taken by the members.

There are three main reasons businesses should start using Passwork.

1. Keep Company Passwords Under Secure Protection

When installed on the company's server, only the company has access to or uses its cloud-based version with secure servers. All data on the server is encrypted with the AES-256 algorithm, which is the encryption standard. Additionally, businesses can configure encryption in the browser. Auditable source code for a self-hosted version allows them to conduct security audits.

2. Save Time When Working with Passwords

More than 100 hours per year employees spend on searching and recovering forgotten corporate passwords. Passwork eliminates this problem with its feature that allows employees to quickly find the right passwords, invite colleagues to secured vaults, log in with one click on websites and always see up-to-date data.

3. Control All the Passwords of the Company

Passwork allows the company to configure the access rights to passwords for each employee, track all actions and changes. If the password is weak or compromised, the system will automatically notify them. This way, the company will be able to prevent lost passwords and ensure that they can deal with problems before it becomes serious.

Test all the features of Passwork for free on passwork.me

Contact

Address: Pasilankatu 2, 00240 Helsinki, Finland

Email: info@passwork.me

Website: passwork.me

Related Images

passwork.png

Passwork

set-permissions.png

Set permissions

manage-team.png

Manage team

Related Links

Passwork Self Hosted Edition

Passwork Cloud Edition

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GjQ5f5Dl84U

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/passwork-introduces-new-password-manager-to-help-businesses-keep-their-passwords-safe-300651570.html

SOURCE Passwork

Related Links

http://passwork.me

