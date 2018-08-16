NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) presents Past, Present, Future: Photography and the New Orleans Museum of Art, on view October 5, 2018 through January 6, 2019. One hundred years after the museum's important first photography exhibition, Past, Present, Future celebrates NOMA's long-term commitment to photography.

"Photography has long held a prominent position at NOMA," said Susan Taylor, NOMA's Montine McDaniel Freeman Director. "Our commitment to dedicating energy and resources to this medium has resulted in one of the finest collections of art photography in the country."

Seven years after the museum opened, NOMA held its first photography exhibition. The 1918 presentation, organized by renowned photographer Clarence H. White and the Pictorial Photographers of America, marked the beginning of NOMA's long-sustained relationship with the medium. In the early 1970s, the museum decided to dedicate resources toward building what is now knows as one of the finest photography collections in the country.

Organized as a three-part presentation, the first chapter in Past, Present, Future will recreate a portion of the 1918 show, presenting vintage prints of photographs included in the original exhibition while replicating a turn-of-the-century photography gallery. The second portion of the exhibition will include a number of recent acquisitions by NOMA, highlighting the museum's present commitment to expand its representation of diverse cultural perspectives from around the globe. Finally, the third gallery will present a glimpse into the future by showcasing works that have been promised to the institution, signaling how the collection will continue to grow and evolve.

