Pasta Manufacturing Market in South Africa: Between 2014 and 2020, Dry Pasta Imports Recorded Double-Digit Growth in All but Two Years

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacture of Pasta in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

While the performance of the pasta industry is influenced by the economy and financial well-being of consumers, both of which are under increasing pressure since the onset of the pandemic, pasta demand has grown as consumers stocked up on dry foods. Sales of ready-to-eat pasta meals are growing, driven by higher income consumers, but the segment still remains small.

South Africa is a net importer of pasta. Some industry players say pasta importers are taking advantage of a regulatory misalignment that enables them to import pasta from the EU and other Southern African Customs Union members at lower prices than local manufacturers can offer. Between 2014 and 2020, dry pasta imports have recorded double-digit growth in all but two years and are on track to grow similarly in 2021. Exports grew by just 0.2% in 2020. An anti-dumping determination in March 2021 resulted in higher import tariffs for countries involved in dumping pasta in South Africa and neighbouring countries.

Local dry pasta manufacturers operate in a price-sensitive market and face competition from subsidised low-priced imported pasta from countries such as Turkey and Egypt and EU members such as Latvia and Lithuania. The dried pasta market is dominated by Tiger Brands and Pioneer Foods, and there have been no new entrants to the market in recent years, while some small companies have closed.

This report focuses on the South African pasta manufacturing industry and includes information on the size and state of the sector, trade and price statistics, the performance of major players and corporate actions and developments.

There are profiles of 15 companies including the large dry pasta manufacturers Tiger Brands and Pioneer Foods, noodle manufacturers such as Nestle and local manufacturers such as FG La Pasta, MG Pasta, Pasta Factory and La Pasta Delizia.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Trade

4.1.2. Corporate Actions

4.1.3. Regulations

4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Coronavirus

5.2. Government intervention

5.3. Rising Input Costs

5.4. Economic environment

5.5. Labour

5.6. Cyclicality

5.7. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.8. Environmental Concerns



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS





Company Profiles

F G La Pasta (Pty) Ltd

Griekwaland Wes Korporatief Ltd

Kellogg Company Of South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Kellogg Tolaram South Africa (Pty) Ltd

La Pasta Delizia Cc

M G Pasta Cc

Nestle ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Pasta Factory (Pty) Ltd (The)

Pioneer Voedsel (Pty) Ltd

Pronto Pasta (Pty) Ltd

Sunshine Macaroni Co (Pty) Ltd

Tiger Brands Ltd

Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Wheat Millers And Grinders (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o36c26

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

