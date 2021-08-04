Pasta Market to grow by $ 6.74 billion through 2025|Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Dakota Growers Pasta Company Inc., Ebro Foods SA, F. Divella Spa, F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino Spa, Nestle SA, Rana USA Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. The increased demand for instant pasta will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Pasta Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Pasta Market is segmented as below:

Product

Dried Pasta



Chilled & Fresh Pasta



Canned & Preserved Pasta

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Pasta Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the pasta market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Dakota Growers Pasta Company Inc., Ebro Foods SA, F. Divella Spa, F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino Spa, Nestle SA, Rana USA Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc., and Unilever Group.

The report also covers the following areas:

Pasta Market size

Pasta Market trends

Pasta Market industry analysis

The increased demand for instant pasta will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the false claims by some vendors will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the pasta market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Pasta Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist pasta market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pasta market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pasta market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pasta market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Dried pasta - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Chilled and fresh pasta - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Canned and preserved pasta - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa

Dakota Growers Pasta Company Inc.

Ebro Foods SA

F. Divella Spa

F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino Spa

Nestle SA

Rana USA Inc.

Inc. The Kraft Heinz Co.

TreeHouse Foods Inc.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

