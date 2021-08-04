Pasta Market to grow by $ 6.74 billion through 2025|Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
The pasta market is set to grow by USD 6.74 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Dakota Growers Pasta Company Inc., Ebro Foods SA, F. Divella Spa, F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino Spa, Nestle SA, Rana USA Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. The increased demand for instant pasta will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Pasta Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Pasta Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Dried Pasta
- Chilled & Fresh Pasta
- Canned & Preserved Pasta
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Pasta Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the pasta market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Dakota Growers Pasta Company Inc., Ebro Foods SA, F. Divella Spa, F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino Spa, Nestle SA, Rana USA Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc., and Unilever Group.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Pasta Market size
- Pasta Market trends
- Pasta Market industry analysis
The increased demand for instant pasta will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the false claims by some vendors will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the pasta market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Pasta Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist pasta market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the pasta market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the pasta market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pasta market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Dried pasta - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Chilled and fresh pasta - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Canned and preserved pasta - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa
- Dakota Growers Pasta Company Inc.
- Ebro Foods SA
- F. Divella Spa
- F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino Spa
- Nestle SA
- Rana USA Inc.
- The Kraft Heinz Co.
- TreeHouse Foods Inc.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
