PASTA RUMMO LAUNCHES NATIONALLY IN WHOLE FOODS MARKET THIS SUMMER

News provided by

Pasta Rummo

19 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Beloved in Italy for its certified "al dente" performance, the 177-year-old 
Italian pasta brand is now available nationwide in 11 classic and gluten-free varieties

MILAN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the next best thing to a trip to Italy this summer? Bringing a premium example of authentic Italian culinary excellence right to your table. Today, Italy's Pasta Rummo, family-run for six-going-on-seven generations, announces its national availability at all Whole Foods Market stores across the U.S. The award-winning, innovative pasta brand is launching 11 classic and gluten-free pastas at the national grocery chain, including its Shells and Mezzi Rigatoni, which are exclusive to Whole Foods Market through the end of 2023.

Continue Reading
PASTA RUMMO LAUNCHES NATIONALLY IN WHOLE FOODS MARKET THIS SUMMER
PASTA RUMMO LAUNCHES NATIONALLY IN WHOLE FOODS MARKET THIS SUMMER

Pasta Rummo was founded in 1846 by Antonio Rummo in the town of Benevento, Italy and is still produced there today. What sets Rummo apart is its signature method of making pasta, "Lenta Lavorazione," which loosely translates to "slow crafted." This meticulous method ensures a perfect "al dente" texture when cooked. "Al dente"–which literally means "to the tooth"–refers to a slight resistance to the bite. This characteristic is so ingrained in Rummo pasta–and in Italian culture–that the family-run business was the first in the world to certify its "al dente" performance by a third party (Bureau Veritas/385-003).

"At Rummo, we're passionate–even obsessive–about the quality of our pasta. We've been in the business for over 175 years, so tradition is fundamental. But we're constantly innovating to deliver a higher quality product that stands above the rest," said Antonio Rummo, President of Rummo, USA.

"We test, retest, verify and certify our pasta's 'al dente' performance. Why is this so important? Al dente pasta is evenly resilient versus being mushy outside yet crunchy on the inside. It's more beautiful on the plate. It's forgiving if you cook it a tiny bit too long, leave it in the sauce, or reheat it the next day. It stays firm. It's a sauce magnet, thanks to being cut by bronze dies that leave the surface slightly rough for maximum sauce absorption. And it's more exciting to eat. Just ask any Italian! That's why we're thrilled Whole Foods Market is bringing the Rummo experience to its customers around the U.S. They'll taste and feel the difference."

The classic pasta is the result of a method that starts with sourcing semolina, milled from the highest-quality, high-protein durum wheat. It's then combined with water and kneaded gently over long periods to increase elasticity. The pasta dough is extruded through bronze dies that give it a rough, sauce-absorbing surface, then dried for a precise amount of time, specific to each pasta shape and current conditions. Finally, each batch is chef-tested to ensure its firmness with a proprietary instrument that replicates biting, called the Dynamometer.

In addition to its traditional pastas, Pasta Rummo offers an array of gluten-free varieties. These pastas are produced at a completely separate facility in Novara, Italy using an equally rigorous process tailored to gluten-free ingredients and the same superior results.

"We are always looking for quality, unique products to add to our shelves, which is why we are so excited to launch Rummo products in stores nationally," said Brooke Gil, Grocery Category Merchant at Whole Foods Market. "Rummo's wide range of premium pastas shows the high level of care the Rummo family takes in its centuries-old production, offering an incredible flavor profile and texture that are a perfect match for any sauce or topping."

Whole Foods Market stores will carry 11 Pasta Rummo varieties starting this month, including: Shells and Mezzi Rigatoni – both exclusive to Whole Foods through December – as well as Linguine, Bucatini, Elbows, Penne Rigate, Lasagna, Cut Ziti, Gluten-Free Fusilli, Gluten-Free Penne Rigate and Gluten-Free Spaghetti.

For more information on Rummo, visit pastarummo.it/us/ or follow along on social media @pasta_rummo. 

ABOUT PASTA RUMMO

The Rummo family, today in its sixth generation, has been producing superior quality pasta in Benevento since 1846. With dedication and passion, the Rummo family has perfected an exclusive pasta-making method, Lenta Lavorazione®, which requires excellence in every phase of the production process. The result is a pasta of guaranteed performance which remains al dente (resistant to the bite) after cooking, thanks to gentle and lengthy kneading and drying times that allow the high quality semola that's used to maintain its organic properties. Appreciated by chefs and gourmets for its al dente characteristic even after double cooking (boiling then sautéing with sauce), Rummo is celebrated by lovers of true pasta al dente and is the first pasta in the world to have certified its cooking performance (Bureau Veritas N. 385/003). The Sannio pasta-maker is one of the most important pasta producers of premium quality with a consolidated presence in 60 countries and is among the leading companies in Italy and abroad in the premium sector of the semola pasta and gluten-free market.

SOURCE Pasta Rummo

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.