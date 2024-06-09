Pasta Sauce Market size is set to grow by USD 2.06 billion from 2024-2028, Growing demand for international cuisine boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pasta sauce market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.06 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.46% during the forecast period. Growing demand for international cuisine is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing household spending on food. However, frequent product recalls poses a challenge. Key market players include B and G Foods Inc., Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Campbell Soup Co., Coles Group Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., DeLallo Inc, Ebro foods SA, F.lli De Cecco di Filippo SpA, F.lli Sacla Spa, Hormel Foods Corp., LiDestri Food and Drink, Mars Inc., McCormick and Co. Inc., NutriAsia Inc., Premier Foods Plc, Target Corp., The Kraft Heinz Co., Veeba Food Services Pvt. Ltd., and Wakefern Food Corp..

Global pasta sauce market 2024-2028

Pasta Sauce Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2062.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.07 Regional analysis Europe, North America, South America, Middle

East and Africa, and APAC Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key countries US, Italy, Brazil, Germany, and Canada Key companies profiled B and G Foods Inc., Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa,

Campbell Soup Co., Coles Group Ltd., Conagra

Brands Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., DeLallo Inc,

Ebro foods SA, F.lli De Cecco di Filippo SpA, F.lli

Sacla Spa, Hormel Foods Corp., LiDestri Food

and Drink, Mars Inc., McCormick and Co. Inc.,

NutriAsia Inc., Premier Foods Plc, Target Corp.,

The Kraft Heinz Co., Veeba Food Services Pvt.

Ltd., and Wakefern Food Corp.

Market Driver

The pasta sauce market is anticipated to experience notable growth due to escalating household spending on food. Factors including the trend towards ready-to-eat meals, rising disposable income, and the influence of food and beverage service providers are key drivers. In the US, food expenditure reached USD2.12 trillion in 2021, representing 10.3% of disposable personal income. Consumer preference for healthier options has further fueled demand, with manufacturers introducing nutrient-rich, gluten-free, and organic pasta sauce variants. These factors collectively are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

The pasta sauce market is experiencing significant growth with various players offering a diverse range of products. Comfort foods like pasta with sauce are in high demand, especially during the pandemic. Key ingredients such as tomatoes, basil, and garlic are commonly used in pasta sauces. The market also caters to specific dietary needs with options for gluten-free, low-sodium, and organic sauces. Consumers prefer convenient packaging and long shelf life. Companies focus on innovation, with new flavors and product formats regularly introduced. The future looks bright for the pasta sauce industry with increasing consumer acceptance and growing demand.

Market Challenges

The food industry's pasta sauce market faces regular product recalls due to safety and functionality concerns. Manufacturers initiate recalls when necessary, such as in December 2022 when Prego brand ( Campbell ) carbonara mushroom sauce was recalled due to a manufacturing defect causing plastic fragments. These incidents can negatively impact market growth during the forecast period.

when Prego brand ( ) carbonara mushroom sauce was recalled due to a manufacturing defect causing plastic fragments. These incidents can negatively impact market growth during the forecast period. The pasta sauce market faces several challenges. Key ingredients like tomatoes, basil, and garlic are essential for creating authentic flavors. However, securing a consistent supply of high-quality raw materials can be difficult due to climate conditions and market volatility. Additionally, consumer preferences for organic and natural options are increasing, requiring companies to adapt their production methods.

Compliance with food safety regulations is also crucial, adding to the operational complexities. Competition from various players, including private labels, further intensifies the market landscape. To succeed, companies must focus on innovation, sustainability, and meeting evolving consumer demands.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Dried pasta

1.2 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 South America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 APAC

1.1 Dried pasta- The dried pasta segment of the global pasta sauce market is experiencing growth due to an increase in product launches, popularity of private-label brands, and consumer shift towards plant-based diets. Vendors are introducing protein-rich pasta varieties to cater to health-conscious consumers. Household spending on food, particularly in developed regions, is driving demand for dried pasta, which has a long shelf life and is preferred by working women. Rebranding strategies, such as Dolmio's new identity, aim to attract younger audiences and boost sales, contributing to market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Pasta Sauces Market encompasses a wide range of low sodium and gluten-free offerings from pasta sauce makers. These sauces, including Marinara, are essential pantry staples for Western meal dishes, providing quick and convenient options for weeknight dinners and special family gatherings. With the increasing focus on health and wellness, organic and plant-based options are gaining popularity.

Automation and robotic technology are being integrated into pasta sauce production to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve efficiency. Chefs continue to explore flavour additions to differentiate their offerings in the foodservice sector. The market for pasta sauces remains affordable and accessible, even with restaurant closures driving an uptick in home cooking and comfort food consumption. Dry pasta products are a key component of this market, with a long shelf life ensuring consistent availability.

Market Research Overview

The pasta sauce market is a significant sector in the global food industry, characterized by its wide range of offerings and diverse consumer base. Various types of pasta sauces, including marinara, Alfredo, and pesto, cater to different taste preferences. The market is driven by factors such as increasing consumer awareness of health and convenience, cultural influences, and the growing popularity of Italian cuisine.

Additionally, the market is witnessing innovation in product offerings, including organic, low-sodium, and gluten-free options. The future outlook for the pasta sauce market is promising, with continued growth expected due to its versatility and ability to cater to various dietary needs. Consumers' increasing demand for convenient and ready-to-eat meals is also expected to fuel market growth. The market is segmented based on sauce type, distribution channel, and region.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Dried Pasta



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa



APAC

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

