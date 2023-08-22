Pasta Sauce Market size to grow by USD 2.07 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The growing demand for international cuisine drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pasta sauce market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.07 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.74% according to Technavio.

Pasta Sauce Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pasta Sauce Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including B and G Foods Inc., Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Campbell Soup Co., Coles Group Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., DeLallo Inc, Ebro Foods SA, F.lli De Cecco di Filippo SpA, F.lli Sacla Spa, Hormel Foods Corp., LiDestri Food and Drink, Mars Inc., McCormick and Co. Inc., NutriAsia Inc., Premier Foods Plc, The Kraft Heinz Co., Veeba Food Services Pvt. Ltd., Wakefern Food Corp., and Target Corp., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (Dried pasta and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography ( Europe , North America , South America , Middle East and Africa , and APAC)

Pasta sauce market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Pasta sauce market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - B and G Foods Inc., Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Campbell Soup Co., Coles Group Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., DeLallo Inc, Ebro Foods SA, F.lli De Cecco di Filippo SpA, F.lli Sacla Spa, Hormel Foods Corp., LiDestri Food and Drink, Mars Inc., McCormick and Co. Inc., NutriAsia Inc., Premier Foods Plc, The Kraft Heinz Co., Veeba Food Services Pvt. Ltd., Wakefern Food Corp., and Target Corp.

Pasta Sauce Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

The growing demand for international cuisine is notably driving the market growth.

Significant Trends

The growing household spending on food is a primary trend in the market.

Key challenges

Frequent product recalls are challenges hindering market growth. Manufacturers often resort to product recalls when circumstances necessitate the removal of a specific product from the market. Moreover, potential factors contributing to such recalls encompass manufacturing imperfections, labeling inaccuracies, errors in product composition, and inherent design flaws. To illustrate, Coles Group Ltd., in February 2020 recalled their Coles Italia Pesto Al Basilico Basil Pesto product due to the possibility of peanut, an undeclared allergen being present which could cause a reaction for certain consumers. As a result, the occurrence of recurrent product recalls is projected to emerge as a substantial obstacle to the growth trajectory of the global pasta sauce market during the forecasted period.

What are the key data covered in this Pasta Sauce Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pasta sauce market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the pasta sauce market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the pasta sauce market across Europe , North America , South America , Middle East and Africa , and APAC

, , , and , and APAC A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pasta sauce market vendors

Pasta Sauce Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,079.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.9 Regional analysis Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa, and APAC Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Italy, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled B and G Foods Inc., Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Campbell Soup Co., Coles Group Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., DeLallo Inc, Ebro Foods SA, F.lli De Cecco di Filippo SpA, F.lli Sacla Spa, Hormel Foods Corp., LiDestri Food and Drink, Mars Inc., McCormick and Co. Inc., NutriAsia Inc., Premier Foods Plc, The Kraft Heinz Co., Veeba Food Services Pvt. Ltd., Wakefern Food Corp., and Target Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

