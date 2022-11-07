Pasta Sauce Market to Grow by USD 1.8 Bn, Dried Pasta to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pasta sauce market is expected to grow by USD 1.8 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand for international cuisine. However, frequent product recalls can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pasta Sauce Market 2022-2026

Pasta Sauce Market 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Pasta Sauce Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Dried Pasta



Others

The pasta sauce market share growth in the dried pasta segment will be significant during the forecast period. Dried pasta is the most commonly consumed and widely available pasta variety in the world. It has longer shelf life than other types of pasta products and can be stored easily. It is made from a combination of semolina flour, water, and other basic ingredients. It usually doubles in size when baked or cooked. Dried pasta includes a wide range of products and caters to varied consumer tastes and preferences. It is best suited for hearty dishes and strong sauces like pesto, tomato sauce, ragu, and others.

Geography

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa



APAC

37% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Italy, Germany, and Russia are the key markets for the pasta sauce market in Europe. Growing demand for international cuisine will facilitate the pasta sauce market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Pasta Sauce Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include B&G Foods Inc., Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Campbell Soup Co., Coles Group Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Ebro Foods SA, F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino Spa, F.lli Sacla Spa, Hormel Foods Corp., LiDestri Food and Drink, Mars Inc., McCormick and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Corp., Nestle SA, Nord Salse srl, NutriAsia Inc., Premier Foods Plc, and The Kraft Heinz Co. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

B&G Foods Inc. - The company offers pasta sauces such as Don Pepino sauce.

sauce. Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa - The company offers pasta sauces such as Creamy Genovese Pesto Sauce, and Rustic Basil Pesto Pasta Sauce.

Campbell Soup Co. - The company offers pasta sauces such as Spaghetti with Mushroom and Bacon Sauce.

Coles Group Ltd. - The company offers pasta sauces such as Leggo's Organic Pasta Sauce.

Hormel Foods Corp. - The company offers pasta sauces such as Hormel Compleats Spaghetti and Meat Sauce.

Pasta Sauce Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist pasta sauce market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pasta sauce market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pasta sauce market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pasta sauce market vendors

Pasta Sauce Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.0 Regional analysis Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa, and APAC Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Italy, Germany, Russia, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled B&G Foods Inc., Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Campbell Soup Co., Coles Group Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Ebro Foods SA, F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino Spa, F.lli Sacla Spa, Hormel Foods Corp., LiDestri Food and Drink, Mars Inc., McCormick and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Corp., Nestle SA, Nord Salse srl, NutriAsia Inc., Premier Foods Plc, and The Kraft Heinz Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

