Pasta Sauce Market to increase by USD 2.08 billion between 2022 to 2027, Europe accounts for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The pasta sauce market is expected to grow by USD 2.08 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period. Growing demand for international cuisine is notably driving the pasta sauce market. However, factors such as frequent product recalls may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (dried pasta and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa, and APAC).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pasta Sauce Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market growth by the dried pasta segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment is widely available and highly consumed worldwide due to its longer shelf life and easy storage which fuels the growth of this segment. In addition, as health-conscious people are shifting toward a plant-based and protein-rich diet, companies are investing in the development of new varieties of dry pasta, which is protein-rich which is positively impacting the growth of the segment. Furthermore, the demand will increase further due to more product launches and the popularity of private-label brands in developed countries. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe accounts for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the variety of companies offering new products, a greater disposable income, and the rising trend of popular ethnic cuisine is fuelling the growth of the market in the region. In addition, some of the largest countries contributing to the market includes Italy, Germany , France , UK, Sweden , Spain , and Russia . Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The pasta sauce market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

B and G Foods Inc., Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Campbell Soup Co., Coles Group Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., DeLallo Inc, Ebro Foods SA, F.lli De Cecco di Filippo SpA, F.lli Sacla Spa, Hormel Foods Corp., LiDestri Food and Drink, Mars Inc., McCormick and Co. Inc., NutriAsia Inc., Premier Foods Plc, The Kraft Heinz Co., Veeba Food Services Pvt. Ltd., Wakefern Food Corp., and Target Corp.

Pasta Sauce Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.9 Regional analysis Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa, and APAC Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Italy, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled B and G Foods Inc., Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Campbell Soup Co., Coles Group Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., DeLallo Inc, Ebro Foods SA, F.lli De Cecco di Filippo SpA, F.lli Sacla Spa, Hormel Foods Corp., LiDestri Food and Drink, Mars Inc., McCormick and Co. Inc., NutriAsia Inc., Premier Foods Plc, The Kraft Heinz Co., Veeba Food Services Pvt. Ltd., Wakefern Food Corp., and Target Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

