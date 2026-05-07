Pasta Tirrena Teams with The Chefs' Warehouse to Bring 700 Years of Tuscan Grain Heritage to U.S. Kitchens

Collaboration expands access to authentic Italian pasta for chefs, culinary professionals and consumers across the United States

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasta Tirrena, the distinctive pasta crafted from ancient grains grown on the Frescobaldi family's centuries-old estates, announces a new distribution partnership with The Chefs' Warehouse, the premier specialty food distributor serving chefs, across North America. This collaboration expands access to traceable, high-quality Italian pantry staples for chefs and home cooks.

"Partnering with The Chefs' Warehouse allows us to bring the same uncompromising standards we apply to Laudemio Frescobaldi olive oil to the pasta category," said Matteo Frescobaldi, Sales Coordinator and Marketing Manager for Laudemio Frescobaldi. "For 30 generations, our family has focused on the integrity of our Tuscan estates; with Tirrena, we are providing U.S. chefs with a consistent, traceable resource of ancient grains. This collaboration is a strategic commitment to making our agricultural heritage a staple in the North American professional kitchen, ensuring that the same craftsmanship found in our groves is now accessible on the pasta station."

Produced using traditional Italian techniques and ancient grain varieties including Senatore Cappelli and Khorasan, Pasta Tirrena is cultivated on the Frescobaldi family's estates in Tuscany, where mineral-rich soils, a mild climate, and breezes from the Tyrrhenian Sea create ideal conditions for growing ancient grains. Crafted using artisanal methods, the pasta undergoes a slow, natural drying process of more than 72 hours at low temperatures, preserving the flavor, texture, and nutritional qualities. Part of the Frescobaldi family's agricultural legacy dating back to 1308, Pasta Tirrena is crafted with the same expertise and respect for the land that defines their renowned winemaking tradition.

Demand for premium, region-specific Italian pasta continues to rise among U.S. chefs, driven by a renewed focus on traceability, ancient grains, and authentic regional cooking. This partnership helps meet that growing interest, increasing visibility for the brand and expanding access for chefs seeking high-quality Italian pantry staples.

"From a chef's perspective, the differentiation of this brand is remarkable, particularly the use of the Senatore Capelli grain which provides a distinct, superior around," said Chef Denis Dello Stritto, Culinary Development Executive Chef at Central Market (Dallas, Texas). "The technical performance is exceptional; the "semolato" grinding and resulting starch release create a perfect emulsion for finishing sauces. Furthermore, the porosity from the bronze-drawing and the structural integrity of "al dente" bite meet the highest standards for premium artisanal pasta. I also wish to commend the packaging. The aesthetic reflects the same level of care and sophistication found in the product itself. It is a pleasure to work with a brand that respects the raw material and presentation clearly."

The pasta is available in a variety of classic Italian shapes, including Riccioli, Fusilli, Penne, Spaghetti, Linguine, Tortiglioni, Caserecce, Fusilloni, Mezza Maniche and Paccheri. Each shape retains its natural hazelnut color, wheat aroma, high digestibility, and ability to absorb sauces and seasonings. With exceptional texture and flavor, it's well-suited for both classic Italian preparations and contemporary culinary applications.

For more information, please visit https://www.chefswarehouse.com/about-us/premier-brands/pasta-tirrena/

ABOUT PASTA TIRRENA

Rooted in the agricultural heritage of Tuscany, Tirrena reflects the deep connection between the land and the centuries old farming traditions of the Frescobaldi family. Produced on the family's Tuscan estates, the pasta is crafted using ancient grain varieties grown in mineral-rich soils shaped by the breezes of the Tyrrhenian Sea. For more than 30 generations, the Frescobaldi family has cultivated the land with a commitment to quality, innovation, and respect for Tuscan tradition. Pasta Tirrena represents a natural extension of this legacy, bringing together ancient grains, artisanal production, and the unique terroir of Tuscany.

ABOUT THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) combines exceptional quality and brand building with broadline food service distribution for more than 40 years. With Protein, Specialty, Produce, and Broadline offerings, we service the most discerning chefs in the USA, Canada and the Middle East in a hybrid approach of convenience and superior quality. We introduce more than 2,000 artisan producers of the world's finest ingredients from over 40 countries to the finest chefs in the world. We passionately consult, sell, and build relationships with more than 35,000 customers through the most experienced network of our consultive sales associates, best-in-breed technology, rapid service, and support levels that solidify our long-standing ties to both established and up-and-coming premium restaurants.

Media Contact:

Eliza Reilly

Colangelo & Partners

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Pasta Tirrena