PAStart Campaign Releases Communication Action Series Toolkits

The Commonwealth Prevention Alliance via its PAStart initiative announces its Communication Action Series Toolkits.

The new tool kits were created to assist parents, caregivers, teachers, student assistance programs (SAP) and other concerned adults in preventing substance use initiation in adolescents and teens. Each one is carefully designed to give important information in short, simple steps. All kits are available in both Spanish and English.

Substance Use Prevention and Behavioral Toolkits:

These kits were developed to aid parents, caregivers, teachers, student assistance teams, and others with those tough conversations around substance use and mental health. Adolescence is a tricky time and one of the most influential factors is maintaining a strong, open relationship with an adult. When parents create supportive and nurturing environments, children make better decisions, which is why it's important that parents discuss the risks of using alcohol and other drugs. Toolkits include:

Alcohol

Vaping

Marijuana

Mental Heath

Racial Equity and LGBTQ+ Toolkits:

These kits were designed to help parents protect their child against the harm that systemic racism causes and how to support your child if they come out as an LGBTQ+ youth. Positive communication, effective strategies, and facts to back up your conversation are included. Prevention professionals can utilize these kits during programming, make them available for parents, share in school districts, etc. Toolkits include:

LGBTQ+ Youth (Parents Edition)

LGBTQ+ Youth (Prevention Professionals Edition)

Racial Equity (Black Parent Edition)

Racial Equity (Latinx Parent Edition)

Racial Equity (Prevention Professionals Edition)

Expanded content, including short "pop-up" videos for two of the Prevention Professionals kits are also available on the website versions to help better understand and communicate the reasons behind some of the language used.

"As CPA works to expand the way the field defines prevention, it is essential to develop better strategies and new tools for tackling diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) in our prevention programs," said Hanley. "Our goal is to help prevention professionals and parents to stay actively engaged in understanding and addressing these issues."

To learn more, please visit www.pastart.org.

About Commonwealth Prevention Alliance

CPA is a member-driven, grassroots organization whose mission is to support prevention professionals in eliminating substance misuse and risk related behaviors. We are a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization. Since 1976, CPA has kept the needs and concerns of the prevention professional and the field of substance misuse prevention as its key focus, and today it continues to be the foremost voice for prevention in Pennsylvania.

About PAStart

PAStart is about building healthy, capable children. Meeting developmental needs while providing the right guidance to achieve is a delicate balancing act. It can be a challenge to families and educators. We want kids to grow in a safe environment and learn how to make good choices, but sometimes we are at a loss in knowing what works best. On PAStart.org you will find free, thought-provoking materials that pose questions about important lessons or milestones. Then a positive action is suggested. They inspire and motivate. The downloadable materials (posters, flyers, digital ads, and video public service announcements) can be used for promoting proven, evidence-based programs. These programs provide usable strategies for the caring adults who impact the life of a child. Also included are reliable resource links to help you learn more about particular topics such as, developmental stages, prevention of risk-taking behaviors, and positive discipline techniques. START building your healthy child today!

SOURCE Commonwealth Prevention Alliance