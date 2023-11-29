Paste Magazine Elevates Cultural Influence with Acquisition of Jezebel, Brings Beloved Website Back to Life

The Strategic Cultural Move Marks a Transformative Step Towards a Dynamic and Impactful Future.

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paste Magazine, the leading authority in entertainment and cultural journalism, today announces the acquisition and revival of Jezebel, the influential media platform known for its fearless, female-empowering content. This strategic move marks a significant step for Paste Magazine as it expands its reach and bolsters its commitment to honest, diverse and engaging storytelling.

Jezebel, a beloved platform with a strong focus on women's issues, pop culture and social commentary, has long been at the forefront of cultural and political conversations. With this acquisition, Paste Magazine aims to amplify Jezebel's impact with a shared focus on great writing, while delighting and informing their respective audiences.

Josh Jackson, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Paste Magazine, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are honored to bring Jezebel back to life and excited to welcome the site into the Paste Magazine family. The acquisition means that the critical information and content that Jezebel readers have come to rely on will live on. Our mission has always been to provide insightful, thought-provoking content that resonates with a diverse audience. Jezebel's unique voice and commitment to storytelling make it a perfect addition to our portfolio."

The acquisition is poised to bring together the strengths of Paste Magazine's established presence in the media landscape with Jezebel's influential position in addressing contemporary issues. This collaboration will offer audiences an even richer and more comprehensive perspective on culture, entertainment, and the world at large.

Paste Magazine is committed to preserving Jezebel's editorial independence and maintaining its distinctive voice. Paste has also acquired the politics site Splinter, which was shuttered in 2019, and plans to relaunch it next year during the 2024 election campaign..

About Paste Magazine:
Paste Magazine is a leading digital destination for entertainment and culture, providing in-depth coverage of music, movies, TV, gaming and more. With a focus on thoughtful storytelling and diverse voices, Paste Magazine has become a trusted source for readers seeking engaging and insightful content.

About Jezebel:
Jezebel is a pioneering online platform known for its fearless approach to women's issues, pop culture, and social commentary. With a commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices, Jezebel has been at the forefront of cultural conversations, sparking dialogue and fostering change.

