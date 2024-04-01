Paste Media Expands Its Portfolio with Acquisition of The A.V. Club

Forging a New Era to Amplify Entertainment Journalism

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paste Media is thrilled to announce its acquisition of The A.V. Club, marking a significant expansion for the renowned cultural publication. With this acquisition, Paste solidifies its position as a leading voice in entertainment, pop culture, politics and beyond, bringing together four beloved websites under one umbrella.

Since its inception, Paste Magazine has been dedicated to providing insightful coverage of music, movies, TV, games, and more, resonating with audiences worldwide. The addition of The A.V. Club, a trusted source for news, reviews, and features across entertainment and media, strengthens Paste Magazine's commitment to delivering high-quality content to its readers.

The A.V. Club, founded in 1993 as a sister publication to The Onion, quickly established itself as a go-to destination for entertainment enthusiasts seeking thoughtful analysis and commentary. Its distinctive voice and comprehensive coverage have earned it a dedicated following and a reputation for excellence in journalism.

Paste Magazine's acquisition of The A.V. Club marks a new chapter for both publications, promising expanded opportunities for collaboration and innovation. By combining resources and expertise, Paste Magazine and The A.V. Club will continue to deliver engaging content that informs, entertains, and sparks meaningful conversations among their respective audiences.

"We are excited to welcome The A.V. Club into the Paste family," said Josh Jackson, Founder and CEO of Paste Magazine. "I've been a fan since the first time I got my hands on a print copy of The Onion. When Paste was making its transition from print to online-only in the 2010s, The A.V. Club was one of the sites we looked up to for inspiration. We hope to be worthy stewards of the site's legacy for all of the writers who've contributed to make it great and for all of the readers and commenters who turned it into a community."

As the fourth publication under Paste ownership, The A.V. Club joins a prestigious lineup that includes Paste Magazine, Jezebel, and Splinter, the politics site shuttered in 2019 and revived just this week. This strategic expansion underscores Paste Magazine's dedication to great writing about the arts, culture and society at large as it seeks to grow and innovate in the ever-evolving media landscape.

About Paste Media

Paste Magazine has long been a leading digital destination for entertainment and culture, providing in-depth coverage of music, movies, TV, gaming, and more. With a focus on thoughtful storytelling and diverse voices, Paste Magazine has become a trusted source for readers seeking engaging and insightful content. Paste Media is the home to Paste Magazine, Jezebel, AV Club and Splinter.

About A.V. Club

The A.V. Club, newly acquired by Paste Magazine, is a trusted source for news, reviews, and features spanning the realms of entertainment, media, and beyond. First established in 1993 as a sister publication to The Onion, The A.V. Club quickly earned recognition for its distinctive voice, insightful analysis, and comprehensive coverage. With a focus on delivering engaging content that informs and entertains, A.V. Club has become a go-to destination for enthusiasts seeking thoughtful commentary on music, movies, TV, games, books, and more. Committed to journalistic integrity and diverse perspectives, A.V. Club continues to captivate audiences under proud, new ownership with its compelling storytelling and incisive criticism.

