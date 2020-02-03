Paste to Base in 3 Steps: Mekhala Asian-Inspired Pastes Now Available in US

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating healthy and delicious Asian-inspired meals just got easier - and tastier. Mekhala , the popular line of organic, all-natural, gluten and nut-free and vegan friendly pastes are now available nationally at more than 450 Whole Foods Market stores. Born from a passion to provide additive and preservative-free pastes that don't compromise on taste, Mekhala pastes are made from beautiful ingredients sourced from local farms around the company's facility in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Mekhala US Pastes

The wholesome, natural living company highlights clean ingredients and authentic flavors - with very little effort - families can whip up delicious, health-conscious Asian-inspired cuisine - such as Tofu and Vegetable Curry , Thai Tom Yum Rice Noodle Soup , and Lemongrass Turmeric Corn Chowder in 15 minutes or less.

"Asian-inspired cooking is reliant on delicious pastes to create deep, rich and delicious flavors. Before Mekhala there were only two options - invest significant time to cultivate these pastes at home, or use pre-packaged pastes that are packed with preservatives and sugars," said Daphne, co-founder of Mekhala. "Mekhala's products offer the solution - all-natural, organic and allergy-friendly bases that cut down on prep time."

Mekhala pastes are now available online and at Whole Foods Market stores throughout the U.S. The product line available at retail locations features:

Organic Thai Yellow Curry Paste

Organic LemonGrass Tumeric Paste

Organic Tom Yum Paste

Additional Mekhala varieties include Organic Thai Red Curry Paste and Organic Thai Green Curry Paste.

Mekhala goes from paste to base in three simple steps: simply add 2 teaspoons of the Mekhala paste of choice, add a cup of your desired liquid (coconut, almond or dairy for curries) and simmer for 5-7 minutes. Mekhala pastes are agreeable with Whole 30, Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Vegetarian and Kid-Friendly diets.

Consumers are encouraged to follow along with #MadeWithMekhala for recipe ideas and more. For more information, please visit MekhalaLiving.com or follow the brand on Instagram .

About Mekhala

Mekhala is dedicated to creating a better life with great, wholesome and sustainable Asian foods, produced Mindfully in small batches in the lush countryside of Chiang Mai, Thailand. Founded at the Suanthip retreat by Daphne and Jang, who wanted better Asian foods for their family and clients of the retreat, Mekhala's organic, vegan, nut and gluten-free Asian pastes, sauces and condiments make cooking healthy, delicious Asian meals at home a breeze. With an all-female team, Mekhala is an equal opportunity company that is committed to empowering women and youths in our local community.

More information is available at www.mekhalaliving.com

