Pastene Iconic Purveyor Of Authentic Italian Foods Launches Dynamic New E-Commerce Website

Pastene products are sold nationally in neighborhood markets, select supermarket chains and by national e-tailers like Amazon and Walmart. The new website, and a continuously expanding network of retail partners across the United States and Canada, means loyal customers who grew up loving Pastene products can continue to enjoy their favorite items anytime and everywhere. Given the current climate, customers can now also enjoy the convenience and peace of mind of ordering Pastene from the safety of their homes.

Founded by Pietro Pastene, who came to the U.S. in 1848, the Pastene story began with a produce-laden pushcart and the country's first-ever imported olive oil in Boston's North End. Today the company's iconic yellow and red labels grace gourmet items from the company's ever-popular Kitchen-Ready© Tomatoes to tuna, beans to breadcrumbs, pasta to peppers, including hard-to-find varieties of olives and artichokes.

"We've thrived for 146 years because we've always evolved to meet new consumer tastes and changing shopping preferences," said Mark Tosi, who along with his brother Chris are the sixth generation to lead Pastene. "We are positioning Pastene for the future while staying true to our legacy, by expanding our product offerings, better communicating our brand values, and improving our customers' online and in-store shopping experience."

The website refresh also reflects current research on consumer shopping habits that reveals more people than ever are shopping online, cooking from home and looking for new ideas. Fully integrating informative brand content with a streamlined shopping experience and store locator, the site entices consumers with beautiful imagery that evokes the warm, homey feelings of an updated traditional family kitchen.

"Pastene ingredients bring people together in the kitchen and around the dining table," said Karen Lyon, Vice President of Marketing for Pastene. "We are refreshing the brand to better reflect Pastene's evocative past, communicate our multitude of product offerings and establish our vision for the future."

The new mobile-optimized website focuses on search functionality and tempting imagery. Search and filter options appear clearly on product pages, with easy navigation between products, recipes, searchable blog content and online purchasing. Other features include:

Home page features seasonal products and recipes

Recipes are presented in categories that align with how consumers search for and use products for starters, mains, sides and desserts

Streamlined checkout experience enables consumers to save orders and ship to multiple addresses

Store locator by zip code

Timeline and fun facts about the brand

Pastene is also communicating more often and in more ways with consumers, by connecting on Instagram and Facebook, and subscribing to Pastene emails. And, just in time for the holidays, Pastene will be offering 15% off all sitewide purchases on Cyber Monday including its new gift boxes – perfect for the gift giving season. To experience the new Pastene website, locate a retailer and for more information, please visit www.pastene.com.

