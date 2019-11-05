Pasternack Announces Comprehensive 5G Solution Portfolio

The "RF Components for the Next Generation" suite is comprised of thousands of active, passive, interconnect and antenna products supporting global sub-6 GHz and mmWave frequency band applications. Pasternack's high-quality, precision-grade 5G RF components are essential building blocks in 5G deployments and are powering 5G application development and testing for enhanced mobile broadband, mission-critical communications and emerging Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

In addition to offering the industry's broadest selection of ready-to-ship 5G RF components, Pasternack helps to accelerate the process of selecting the right components with application-engineering-level support and immediate online access to detailed datasheets, CAD drawings, pricing and inventory.

"As a long-time provider to the leaders in telco and 5G wireless innovation, Pasternack's rollout of a well-defined portfolio of "RF Components for the Next Generation" will be extremely valuable to our current customer base and other leading innovators, the ones building the 5G network infrastructure and testing revolutionary 5G solutions. We are seeing an increased need for RF components especially in 5G test and prototype environments, where expedient delivery of parts is a requirement," states Gabriel Guglielmi, Vice President of Product Management.



