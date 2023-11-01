Pasternack Announces Innovative, High-Efficiency SMPS Interconnects

Pasternack

01 Nov, 2023, 10:17 ET

New Connectors Are Designed for RF Applications in Military and Aerospace Domains

IRVINE, Calif. , Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the release of SMPS interconnects. These cutting-edge connectors, designed for elite efficiency, can handle the demands of high frequencies, with a reach extending up to a remarkable 65 GHz. A product of rigorous research and development, these connectors are poised to redefine standards in military and aerospace applications.

Pasternack's new SMPS interconnects are certified MIL-STD-202.
The SMPS interconnects, a compact push-on iteration, epitomize rapid assembly coupled with unwavering reliability. Their expansive frequency range, from DC to 65 GHz, is a testament to their adaptability, catering to a broad spectrum of needs.

The connectors are adeptly built to blind-mate, underscoring a commitment to ease and efficiency. They uphold stringent military standards with a MIL-STD-202 certification. This versatile creation from Pasternack also incorporates provisions for bullets and adapters, offering users a plethora of options. Moreover, these connectors demonstrate resilience against radial and axial misalignment, ensuring that connections remain robust even under challenging conditions.

Crafted with military and defense sectors in mind, these connectors are a beacon of dependability in industries where failure is not an option. Their innovative design facilitates optimal board stacking, less than 0.120", maximizing efficiency.

"The SMPS interconnects reflect Pasternack's commitment to groundbreaking innovation and unmatched quality," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "We constantly strive to elevate standards and offer unparalleled solutions to our clients."

Pasternack's SMPS interconnects are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Infinite's brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil
Pasternack
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Pasternack

