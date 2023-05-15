Pasternack Announces New Test and Measurement Antennas Covering Frequencies from 2.6 to 12.4 GHz

New TAA-Compliant Test and Measurement Antennas Ensure Precise Results

IRVINE, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the launch of a new line of test and measurement antennas. They address a variety of applications, including antenna measurements, lab usage and microwave radio systems.

Pasternack's new TAA-compliant test and measurement antennas ensure precise results.

These new test and measurement antennas offer frequency ranges of 2.6 GHz to 12.4 GHz. They feature WR-90, WR-112, WR-137, WR-159, WR-187, WR-229 and WR-284 rectangular waveguide interfaces. They also offer nominal gains of 10, 15 and 20 dBi, making them ideal for a variety of applications.

These T&M antennas are TAA-compliant products that are made in the USA, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. Additionally, they are available in different sizes with a CPRG flange for easy installation.

"We are excited to launch our new line of test and measurement antennas. They offer superior performance, reliability and ease of use, making them an excellent choice for anyone looking to measure and optimize the performance of their wireless systems or antennas," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new test and measurement antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call +1-949-261-1920

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier. It offers the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

