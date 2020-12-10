Pasternack Debuts New 900 MHz Rubber Duck, Panel and Blade Antennas

The new rubber duck antennas feature a tilt and swivel design for multiple angle use and one model offers a rigid design for upright, solid installation to the radio. These antennas provide gain ranging from 3 dBi to 5 dBi, are constructed of the highest quality materials to ensure high-performance and are outfitted with either RP-SMA or male SMA connectors.

The panel antennas consist of three models that feature right-hand circular polarization making them very suitable for RFID applications, and four models that can be installed with either vertical or horizontal polarization. All seven of these panel antennas offer 8 dBi of gain and RP-SMA, RP-TNC, Type-N and SMA connector options.

Additionally, as part of this new antenna release, Pasternack now offers a tri-band, blade antenna that is perfect for mobile applications. This compact, glass-mount, UMTS/WLAN antenna features 2 dBi of gain and operates in the 824-960 MHz, 1710-2200 MHz, and 2400 MHz frequency bands.

"Our new offering of 900 MHz antennas complements our existing antenna line by providing options that offer a superior upgrade to the stock antennas supplied with many access points and radios, in the case of the rubber ducks, and the ability to offer circular and H/V polarization with the new panel antennas. Also, the new tri-band blade antenna is a perfect solution for mobile wireless connectivity applications where a broad frequency range must be supported," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager

Pasternack's 900 MHz rubber duck, panel and blade antennas are all in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

