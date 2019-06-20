Pasternack Debuts New High Frequency Power Dividers that Deliver Low Insertion Loss and are Available with Same-Day Shipping

Pasternack's new line of high frequency power dividers consists of 17 new models with an operating frequency range from 26.5 GHz to 67 GHz. Additional features include SMA, 2.92mm, 2.4mm and 1.85mm connectors, power handling capability up to 20W(CW) as well as 2-port and 4-port model options. These power splitters offer low insertion loss and very good return loss, along with being available quickly, which is ideal for initial proof-of-concept testing and prototype builds. These RF splitters are ideal for telecom carriers, cell phone, contract and defense manufacturers, labs and research institutes.

"Our new high frequency power dividers provide customers with an exceptional RF performance product that they can get quickly, with no MOQ and same-day shipping," explains Steven Pong, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new high frequency power dividers are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity.

https://www.pasternack.com/pages/RF-Microwave-and-Millimeter-Wave-Products/high-frequency-power-dividers.html

