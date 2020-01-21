Pasternack Debuts New High Frequency Waveguide Straights, Bends and Twists

Pasternack's new waveguide transmission components feature high frequency ranges from 90 GHz to 220 GHz in 3 waveguide bands, with waveguide sizes including WR-8, WR-6 and WR-5 and UG-387/U mod round cover style flanges. The waveguide straights are available in 1", 3", 6", 9" and 12" lengths; the waveguide bends are available in 90° E-plane and 90° H-plane configurations; and the waveguide twists are available in 90°, 45° right-hand and 45° left-hand configurations. Additionally, all new high frequency waveguide components feature low VSWR performance of 1.15:1 typical.

"We are pleased to offer this new line of high frequency waveguide straights, bends and twists to satisfy our customers' demands for waveguide components supporting frequencies up to 220 GHz. These new products complement our growing portfolio of waveguide components, giving our customers even more options available for same-day shipping," said Steven Pong, Product Manager at Pasternack.

Pasternack's new high frequency waveguide straights, bends and twists are all in-stock and available for immediate shipment, with no minimum order required.

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

