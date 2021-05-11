Pasternack Debuts New Input Protected Low Noise Amplifiers

Pasternack's new series of input protected low noise amplifiers feature Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology which provides robust input power protection. GaN Semiconductors ensure state-of-the-art performance with excellent power-to volume ratio that is ideal for broadband high power applications. These amplifiers offer excellent thermal properties and a significantly higher breakdown voltage that results in tolerating higher RF input power signal levels while maintaining excellent low noise figure performance. This is done without the need of an input protective limiter circuit that is required for other semiconductor technologies and could contribute to higher noise figure levels.

These new input protected low noise amplifiers cover desirable microwave and mm-wave frequency bands that complement Pasternack's existing portfolio of input protected LNA's that cover lower RF frequencies. Features and options include broadband frequencies ranging from 1 to 23 GHz, high gain up to 46 dB typical, low noise figures as low as 1.5 dB typical and high RF input power handling up to 10 watts CW. Additionally, these LNAs boast a rugged, mil-grade compact coaxial designs and SMA connectors.

"Our new, innovative line of input protected low noise amplifiers offer the desirable benefit of rugged GaN semiconductor technology to withstand higher RF input power handling without incurring damage. RF designers will find these industry leading GaN low noise amplifiers extremely useful in receive chains that may be sensitive to higher RF input signal conditions," said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new input protected low noise amplifiers are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

