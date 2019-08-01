Pasternack Debuts New Line of High Frequency Couplers with Low Insertion Loss and Low Return Loss

Pasternack's new line of high frequency RF directional couplers consists of 24 models that have a high maximum operating frequency range from 26.5 GHz to 67 GHz. These new couplers deliver excellent isolation, low insertion loss and very good return loss. They have power handling capabilities up to 30W(CW) and feature a coaxial design available with SMA, 2.92mm, 2.4mm and 1.85mm connectors. These couplers are offered with 6dB, 10dB, 15dB, 20dB and 30dB coupling levels. Plus, they are available for the engineer's immediate need for a small quantity of components while fulfilling the demand for high quality, high frequency products.

"These new high frequency RF directional couplers deliver excellent RF performance and are available with same-day shipping and no Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ), making them ideal for initial proof-of-concept testing and prototype builds," explains Steven Pong, Product Manager.

Pasternack's high frequency RF couplers are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment.

For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.pasternack.com/pages/RF-Microwave-and-Millimeter-Wave-Products/high-frequency-rf-couplers.html?utm_source=Pasternack&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=high_frequency_couplers_2019

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

